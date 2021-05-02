OrangeFS Scores An "Extreme Performance Improvement" In Linux 5.13
The OrangeFS open-source parallel file-system designed for cluster computing has a huge performance improvement to its read speeds with Linux 5.13.
OrangeFS with Linux 5.13 is introducing a new readahead implementation. Due to the existing code having gone stale and "is a trainwreck now", a new OrangeFS readahead implementation was written using XArray and the logic reworked significantly.
