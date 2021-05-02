Ubuntu 16.04 Hits End of Life, Users Should Upgrade Now
Running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS? Hopefully you’re not as it reached end of life on April 29,2021.
What does that mean? Bluntly: no more security updates, and no further Mozilla Firefox releases through the regular Ubuntu repos. If something critical breaks in the desktop release it will now stay broken.
Well, kinda.
See, companies unable (or simply unwilling) to ditch this version of Ubuntu can opt-in — i.e. pay — to receive extended support maintenance, known as ESM. Ubuntu 16.04 ESM is supported until 2024 with critical security patches. More detail on ESM can be found on the Ubuntu website.
