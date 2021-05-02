Audiocasts/Shows: Free Software Security Podcast, Linux Action News, and GNU World Order
Free Software Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 269 – Do not experiment on the Linux Kernel
Josh and Kurt talk about the University of Minnesota experimenting on the Linux Kernel. There’s a lot to unpack in this one, but the TL;DR is you probably don’t want to experiment on the kernel.
Linux Action News 187
A spicy mix of distro news, including Rocky Linux's first milestone release, and our follow-up on the University of Minnesota’s kernel ban.
Plus a major step in Apple M1 GPU support.
GNU World Order 405
**ccache** and **clisp** from the **d** software series of Slackware. Here is a quick and simple dice roller script done in Lisp: #!/usr/bin/clisp (defun roller (num) (pprint (random (parse-integer (nth 0 num)))) ) (setf userput *args*) (setf *random-state* (make-random-state t)) (roller userput)
