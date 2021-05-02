GNOME Internet Radio Locator 5.0.0 with BBC (United Kingdom) on Fedora Core 34
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 5.0.0 with BBC (United Kingdom) features English and Asian language translation, a new, improved map marker palette with 188 other radio stations from around the world and live audio streaming from BBC implemented through GStreamer.
