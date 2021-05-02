Language Selection

today's leftovers

Misc

  • ATMegaZero ESP32-S2 board supports OLED displays - CNX Software

    EspinalLab ATMegaZero board was introduced last year with Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, the Arduino Leonardo compatible, 16 MHz Microchip ATmega32U4 microcontroller, and a connector for an optional OLED display.

    The company is now back with an update following the same form factor with ATMegaZero ESP32-S2 board equipped with a more powerful ESP32-S2 single-core processor @ 240 MHz with WiFi connectivity, and most of the same features, including OLED display support, plus a micro USB OTG port and an RGD LED.

  • Junichi Uekawa: First email from my new machine.

    First email from my new machine. I didn't have my desktop Debian machine for a long time and now I have one set up.

  • [EasyOS] Locale fixed in containers

    I am testing Racy and XenialPup running in containers, chasing down that corrupted-wallpaper problem -- that I thought was fixed, but isn't.
    But then discovered that locale is broken on those desktops, getting the message about only able to run applications in C locale.

  • Jean-François Fortin Tam: Introducing Regento, marketing for FLOSS-centric companies and transitioning industries

    Some may remember I previously introduced the Atypica collective as a dedicated place where I could showcase some of my video production work (instead of having everything and the kitchen sink into my own website).

    Launching Atypica was a long-standing project of mine that had been put on the back-burner because of some of my intensive CMO work in recent years (such as this, for instance). Awakening from the lucid dream allowed me to re-enter a long R&D phase where I could not only shave a ton of “infrastructure and productivity” yaks (that’s a story for another blog post, including the ridiculous tale of the months of work it took to fix my personal blog), but also realign my business objectives and pick up where I had left off “the last time”, hence the delayed announcement of Atypica’s website launch.

    But Atypica, besides being the kind of initiative that works much better outside a pandemic, is merely one of my creative interests, and therefore part of my broader business orientations.

    [...]

    When it comes to strategic work, I am very picky about who I surround myself with, so I am super excited to highlight the fact that—as can be seen in the Regento about/team page—I have partnered up with Halle Baksh, a good friend of mine whose business experience and wisdom I have great admiration for; our personalities also have great affinity. She is a wonderful human being (not a rogue A.I. like me) and a kindred spirit, and I look forward to continue working with her on making the world a slightly better place, one client’s business at a time.

  • Santiago García Mantiñán: Windows and Linux software Raid dual boot BIOS machine

    One could think that nowadays having a machine with software raid doing dual boot should be easy, but... my experience showed that it is not that easy.

    Having a Windows machine do software raid is easy (I still don't understand why it doesn't really work like it should, but that is because I'm used to Linux software raid), and having software raid on Linux is also really easy. But doing so on a BIOS booted machine, on mbr disks (as Windows doesn't allow GPT on BIOS) is quite a pain.

  • 14 Useful AWK Command Examples in Linux

    Awk command is the most powerful scripting language in Linux that is developed with the purpose of text processing and transforming text in a way like producing formatted reports. It is relatable to grep and sed commands as it acts as filters. AWK command doesn’t have any specific definition to its name as it is named after the surname of its original developers Alfred Aho, Peter J. Weinberger, and Brian Kernighan.

    In this article we will cover 14 awk commands which might be useful. In this context, I have the following set of data in the sample.txt file in my system.

  • Top 5 Best Python IDEs and Code Editors for Linux, Windows, & MacOS [Ed: Almost half are Microsoft and even proprietary software, so not a good list]

    This article will guide you through some of the apps that you can use as IDEs or code editors when working with Python. Top 5 best Python IDEs and code editors for Linux, Windows, & MacOS. Being a programmer requires writing code maybe 99% of the time, which is why it is really important to choose the best editor that suits your needs.

    A programmer is not too different from that, except that, to write the code, they will need a code editor that has been specifically designed to recognize the code.

  • CY's Take on PWC#110
  • Linux Weekly Roundup #128

    We had a full week of Linux distro releases with Fedora 34, KaOS 2021.04, Makulu Linux 2021-04-27, openSUSE 15.3 RC, Elementary OS 6.0 Beta, OpenIndiana 2021.04, antiX 19.4-testing and Artix Linux 20210426 have been released this week.

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Motherboard – Part 3

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. A motherboard is the main printed circuit board (PCB) in general-purpose computers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. There’s a number of factors you’ll need to bear in mind when selecting a refurbished mini PC. For such a small chassis, you’d expect to see some lack of connectivity or compromises due to its size. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment. On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup - Fedora 34, elementary OS 6 Beta and More

Here's a quick recap from this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending May 2, 2021). Have a quick read. Read more

Meet Enve: An Open Source 2D Animation Software

Enve is a cross-platform application that allows you to create vector animations and raster animations. You can even use audio and video files for creating your animation. Enve is open-source software using GPL 3 license. It is available for Linux, macOS and Windows. Read more

