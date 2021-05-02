Some may remember I previously introduced the Atypica collective as a dedicated place where I could showcase some of my video production work (instead of having everything and the kitchen sink into my own website).

Launching Atypica was a long-standing project of mine that had been put on the back-burner because of some of my intensive CMO work in recent years (such as this, for instance). Awakening from the lucid dream allowed me to re-enter a long R&D phase where I could not only shave a ton of “infrastructure and productivity” yaks (that’s a story for another blog post, including the ridiculous tale of the months of work it took to fix my personal blog), but also realign my business objectives and pick up where I had left off “the last time”, hence the delayed announcement of Atypica’s website launch.

But Atypica, besides being the kind of initiative that works much better outside a pandemic, is merely one of my creative interests, and therefore part of my broader business orientations.

[...]

When it comes to strategic work, I am very picky about who I surround myself with, so I am super excited to highlight the fact that—as can be seen in the Regento about/team page—I have partnered up with Halle Baksh, a good friend of mine whose business experience and wisdom I have great admiration for; our personalities also have great affinity. She is a wonderful human being (not a rogue A.I. like me) and a kindred spirit, and I look forward to continue working with her on making the world a slightly better place, one client’s business at a time.