today's leftovers
ATMegaZero ESP32-S2 board supports OLED displays - CNX Software
EspinalLab ATMegaZero board was introduced last year with Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, the Arduino Leonardo compatible, 16 MHz Microchip ATmega32U4 microcontroller, and a connector for an optional OLED display.
The company is now back with an update following the same form factor with ATMegaZero ESP32-S2 board equipped with a more powerful ESP32-S2 single-core processor @ 240 MHz with WiFi connectivity, and most of the same features, including OLED display support, plus a micro USB OTG port and an RGD LED.
Junichi Uekawa: First email from my new machine.
First email from my new machine. I didn't have my desktop Debian machine for a long time and now I have one set up.
[EasyOS] Locale fixed in containers
I am testing Racy and XenialPup running in containers, chasing down that corrupted-wallpaper problem -- that I thought was fixed, but isn't.
But then discovered that locale is broken on those desktops, getting the message about only able to run applications in C locale.
Jean-François Fortin Tam: Introducing Regento, marketing for FLOSS-centric companies and transitioning industries
Some may remember I previously introduced the Atypica collective as a dedicated place where I could showcase some of my video production work (instead of having everything and the kitchen sink into my own website).
Launching Atypica was a long-standing project of mine that had been put on the back-burner because of some of my intensive CMO work in recent years (such as this, for instance). Awakening from the lucid dream allowed me to re-enter a long R&D phase where I could not only shave a ton of “infrastructure and productivity” yaks (that’s a story for another blog post, including the ridiculous tale of the months of work it took to fix my personal blog), but also realign my business objectives and pick up where I had left off “the last time”, hence the delayed announcement of Atypica’s website launch.
But Atypica, besides being the kind of initiative that works much better outside a pandemic, is merely one of my creative interests, and therefore part of my broader business orientations.
[...]
When it comes to strategic work, I am very picky about who I surround myself with, so I am super excited to highlight the fact that—as can be seen in the Regento about/team page—I have partnered up with Halle Baksh, a good friend of mine whose business experience and wisdom I have great admiration for; our personalities also have great affinity. She is a wonderful human being (not a rogue A.I. like me) and a kindred spirit, and I look forward to continue working with her on making the world a slightly better place, one client’s business at a time.
Santiago García Mantiñán: Windows and Linux software Raid dual boot BIOS machine
One could think that nowadays having a machine with software raid doing dual boot should be easy, but... my experience showed that it is not that easy.
Having a Windows machine do software raid is easy (I still don't understand why it doesn't really work like it should, but that is because I'm used to Linux software raid), and having software raid on Linux is also really easy. But doing so on a BIOS booted machine, on mbr disks (as Windows doesn't allow GPT on BIOS) is quite a pain.
14 Useful AWK Command Examples in Linux
Awk command is the most powerful scripting language in Linux that is developed with the purpose of text processing and transforming text in a way like producing formatted reports. It is relatable to grep and sed commands as it acts as filters. AWK command doesn’t have any specific definition to its name as it is named after the surname of its original developers Alfred Aho, Peter J. Weinberger, and Brian Kernighan.
In this article we will cover 14 awk commands which might be useful. In this context, I have the following set of data in the sample.txt file in my system.
Top 5 Best Python IDEs and Code Editors for Linux, Windows, & MacOS [Ed: Almost half are Microsoft and even proprietary software, so not a good list]
This article will guide you through some of the apps that you can use as IDEs or code editors when working with Python. Top 5 best Python IDEs and code editors for Linux, Windows, & MacOS. Being a programmer requires writing code maybe 99% of the time, which is why it is really important to choose the best editor that suits your needs.
A programmer is not too different from that, except that, to write the code, they will need a code editor that has been specifically designed to recognize the code.
CY's Take on PWC#110
Linux Weekly Roundup #128
We had a full week of Linux distro releases with Fedora 34, KaOS 2021.04, Makulu Linux 2021-04-27, openSUSE 15.3 RC, Elementary OS 6.0 Beta, OpenIndiana 2021.04, antiX 19.4-testing and Artix Linux 20210426 have been released this week.
