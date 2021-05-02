GNOME 40 Looks Even Better with a Bit of Blur
I dig GNOME 40 and its rejigged layout, and while its horizontal app switcher and use of border radius isn’t to everyone’s tastes —sharp intake of understatement breath— it certainly pleases mine!
But do you know what would make me love the GNOME 40 UI even more?
Okay, yes: proper Dash to Dock support — but other than that?
A bit more blur.
And whaddya know: there’s a GNOME Shell extension that offers it!
