9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021
This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment.
On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021.
