Taisei, a free and open source fan game based on Touhou Project has a new update out
A little bullet hell / shoot 'em up for your Monday morning wake up call? Taisei, a free and open source fan game based on the Touhou Project has a fresh release.
It's not a game series I'm personally familiar with, so I had to do a fair bit of research on this one to get some basics. As it turns out, it's incredibly popular. It's spawned a number of fan games, like the popular commercial title Touhou Luna Nights. Taisei is free though, open source and cross-platform and looks quite high-quality too. If you love a challenge and bullet hell, this could be your next game.
