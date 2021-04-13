today's howtos [Short Tip] Add a path entry to Nushell Adding a path in nushell is pretty straight forward: the configuration is done in ~/config/nu/config.toml in the [path] section.

How to configure and manage firewalld rules in Linux The firewall is essential for controlling the flow of network traffic in and out of the Linux server. It enables users to control incoming network traffic on host machines by defining a set of firewall rules. It must be enabled on production servers facing the Internet, to protect those servers from unauthorized access. This is one of those security features that ensures your system security at network level. In this guide, we’ll show you how to add, remove, enable, and disable firewalld rules & zones.

How to install Mattermost on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout Mattermost enables the communication between individuals and groups. Communication can take place as a chat, video call, or normal telephone call. The exchange of data and links is also possible. Mattermost can be seen as a direct competitor of MS Teams or Slack in this regard. If you are cloud users such as AWS, Google, Azure, and others pre-built open-source images are available with them to install and deploy Mattermost on the cloud as quickly as possible. After installation, its web interface can be accessed using the browser or Mobile & Desktop Apps on Windows, Linux, and Mac, iOS, and Android. Under the name Omnibus, Mattermost released package, a complete stack of the free messaging system, can be installed with just a few commands. In addition to Mattermost itself, the administrator can set up PostgreSQL as a database, Nginx as a proxy web server, and Certbot to issue and renew SSL certificates in no time at all. However, Omnibus is only for Debian based system and will not work on RHEL or its derivatives, hence we have to set up Mattermost on Rocky Linux step by step.

How To Install Flameshot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flameshot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flameshot is an open-source screenshot and annotation tool designed for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. This apps has a varied set of markup tools available, which include Freehand drawing, Lines, Arrows, Boxes, Circles, Highlighting, Blur. Additionally, you can customize the color, size, and thickness of many of these image annotation tools. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Flameshot open-source screenshot tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

LFCS – Managing Software – Ubuntu | Linux.org With any Linux system, managing the system software is a major part of keeping the system working properly, Ubuntu is no exception. In my previous article, I covered this information for CentOS, this article will cover the Ubuntu side of Managing Software. There is a lot of information in this article, so make sure you have a fair understanding of everything as well as how it works together.

Sparky 5.15 There is a next point release of Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line ready to go. This release is based on Debian stable 10 “Buster”.