today's howtos
Learn Different Networking Options in VirtualBox
Setting up networking is quite a difficult task in VirtualBox compared to other operations. Configuring networking can be done in a few clicks but understanding what are different network modes available and you have to choose a model that satisfies your needs.
Russell Coker: DNS, Lots of IPs, and Postal
I decided to start work on repeating the tests for my 2006 OSDC paper on Benchmarking Mail Relays [1] and discover how the last 15 years of hardware developments have changed things. There have been software changes in that time too, but nothing that compares with going from single core 32bit systems with less than 1G of RAM and 60G IDE disks to multi-core 64bit systems with 128G of RAM and SSDs. As an aside the hardware I used in 2006 wasn’t cutting edge and the hardware I’m using now isn’t either. In both cases it’s systems I bought second hand for under $1000. Pedants can think of this as comparing 2004 and 2018 hardware.
How To Install Skype on Linux Mint 20 [Ed: This lets Microsoft spy on conversations; viable Free software alternatives do exist]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Skype is the most popular communication application in the world that allows you to make free online audio and video calls. You can also use Skype for instant messaging text, audio, video, and images. One of the great features of Skype is its conference call feature.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Skype video conferencing and chatting application on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
Fix library paths for ROX-Filer running in container
Continuing to track down the wallpaper problem, I see also some icons are not rendering properly. Comparing XenialPup and Racy, the former renders wallpaper and icons perfectly.
Very odd, but then I discovered that in Racy, when right-clicked on an image file and chose to run Viewnior (image viewer), it did not run. Yet, launching "# viewnior <name of image>" in terminal, it did work.
Connecting the dots, I realised that the problem occurs if the distro-in-container has different paths to shared library files than the host distro. Racy is ancient and still has many library files in /usr/X11R7/lib. Rox is not seeing those.
Other applications are seeing them, just not rox. Hmmm...
How to Install Apache Nifi in Ubuntu Linux
Apache NIFI is an open-source scalable tool to manage transformation, data routing, and system mediation logic. To put it in layman’s terms nifi simply automates the flow of data between two or more systems.
It is cross-platform and written in Java that supports 180+ plugins that allow you to interact with different kinds of systems. In this article, we will take a look at how to set up Nifi on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.
How to Set Custom Screen Resolution in Ubuntu Wayland & Xorg | UbuntuHandbook
Since Ubuntu 21.04 uses Wayland as default display server, the previous method using xrandr does not longer work for adding custom screen resolution.
So this tutorial is going to show you another way to add your favorite screen resolution if it’s not available in Display settings.
In the case, I’ve the default 1920X1080 (16:9) resolution. However, I prefer 1600X900 (16:9) a little more which is not available in settings.
How To Install and Configure Gradle on Linux Distributions
Gradle is one of the best open-source automation build tools that are available for Linux systems. The Gradle build tool is used for faster, efficient, and organized software development and production. Gradle can compile source code, convert packages into binary code, make library functions, run the autotest, and many more to automate the software production. If you’re a programmer or involved in the software industry, the Gradle automation tool can be a handy application to automate your works.
Configure WireGuard VPNs with NetworkManager - Fedora Magazine
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are used extensively. Nowadays there are different solutions available which allow users access to any kind of resource while maintaining their confidentiality and privacy.
Lately, one of the most commonly used VPN protocols is WireGuard because of its simplicity, speed and the security it offers. WireGuard’s implementation started in the Linux kernel but currently it is available in other platforms such as iOS and Android among others.
WireGuard uses UDP as its transport protocol and it bases the communication between peers upon Critokey Routing (CKR). Each peer, either server or client, has a pair of keys (public and private) and there is a link between public keys and allowed IPs to communicate with. For further information about WireGuard please visit its page.
This article describes how to set up WireGuard between two peers: PeerA and PeerB. Both nodes are running Fedora Linux and both are using NetworkManager for a persistent configuration.
5 tips for deciding which Linux tasks and workloads to automate | Enable Sysadmin
If you've been automating your internal processes, building CI/CD pipelines, and writing Ansible code for a few years, then it can be hard to remember a time before automation had taken over your everyday workflow. Deciding on what to automate can be daunting for a beginner: There are programming languages to learn, tools to familiarize yourself with, and terms like "idempotency" to add to your vocabulary. How can you decide on where to even begin with automation? In this article, I walk you through five tips that have guided my decisions when it comes to building new automation.
