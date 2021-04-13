Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of May 2021 03:21:40 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Learn Different Networking Options in VirtualBox

    Setting up networking is quite a difficult task in VirtualBox compared to other operations. Configuring networking can be done in a few clicks but understanding what are different network modes available and you have to choose a model that satisfies your needs.

  • Russell Coker: DNS, Lots of IPs, and Postal

    I decided to start work on repeating the tests for my 2006 OSDC paper on Benchmarking Mail Relays [1] and discover how the last 15 years of hardware developments have changed things. There have been software changes in that time too, but nothing that compares with going from single core 32bit systems with less than 1G of RAM and 60G IDE disks to multi-core 64bit systems with 128G of RAM and SSDs. As an aside the hardware I used in 2006 wasn’t cutting edge and the hardware I’m using now isn’t either. In both cases it’s systems I bought second hand for under $1000. Pedants can think of this as comparing 2004 and 2018 hardware.

  • How To Install Skype on Linux Mint 20 [Ed: This lets Microsoft spy on conversations; viable Free software alternatives do exist]

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Skype on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Skype is the most popular communication application in the world that allows you to make free online audio and video calls. You can also use Skype for instant messaging text, audio, video, and images. One of the great features of Skype is its conference call feature.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Skype video conferencing and chatting application on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • Fix library paths for ROX-Filer running in container

    Continuing to track down the wallpaper problem, I see also some icons are not rendering properly. Comparing XenialPup and Racy, the former renders wallpaper and icons perfectly.
    Very odd, but then I discovered that in Racy, when right-clicked on an image file and chose to run Viewnior (image viewer), it did not run. Yet, launching "# viewnior <name of image>" in terminal, it did work.
    Connecting the dots, I realised that the problem occurs if the distro-in-container has different paths to shared library files than the host distro. Racy is ancient and still has many library files in /usr/X11R7/lib. Rox is not seeing those.
    Other applications are seeing them, just not rox. Hmmm...

  • How to Install Apache Nifi in Ubuntu Linux

    Apache NIFI is an open-source scalable tool to manage transformation, data routing, and system mediation logic. To put it in layman’s terms nifi simply automates the flow of data between two or more systems.

    It is cross-platform and written in Java that supports 180+ plugins that allow you to interact with different kinds of systems. In this article, we will take a look at how to set up Nifi on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.

  • How to Set Custom Screen Resolution in Ubuntu Wayland & Xorg | UbuntuHandbook

    Since Ubuntu 21.04 uses Wayland as default display server, the previous method using xrandr does not longer work for adding custom screen resolution.

    So this tutorial is going to show you another way to add your favorite screen resolution if it’s not available in Display settings.

    In the case, I’ve the default 1920X1080 (16:9) resolution. However, I prefer 1600X900 (16:9) a little more which is not available in settings.

  • How To Install and Configure Gradle on Linux Distributions

    Gradle is one of the best open-source automation build tools that are available for Linux systems. The Gradle build tool is used for faster, efficient, and organized software development and production. Gradle can compile source code, convert packages into binary code, make library functions, run the autotest, and many more to automate the software production. If you’re a programmer or involved in the software industry, the Gradle automation tool can be a handy application to automate your works.

  • Configure WireGuard VPNs with NetworkManager - Fedora Magazine

    Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are used extensively. Nowadays there are different solutions available which allow users access to any kind of resource while maintaining their confidentiality and privacy.

    Lately, one of the most commonly used VPN protocols is WireGuard because of its simplicity, speed and the security it offers. WireGuard’s implementation started in the Linux kernel but currently it is available in other platforms such as iOS and Android among others.

    WireGuard uses UDP as its transport protocol and it bases the communication between peers upon Critokey Routing (CKR). Each peer, either server or client, has a pair of keys (public and private) and there is a link between public keys and allowed IPs to communicate with. For further information about WireGuard please visit its page.

    This article describes how to set up WireGuard between two peers: PeerA and PeerB. Both nodes are running Fedora Linux and both are using NetworkManager for a persistent configuration.

  • 5 tips for deciding which Linux tasks and workloads to automate | Enable Sysadmin

    If you've been automating your internal processes, building CI/CD pipelines, and writing Ansible code for a few years, then it can be hard to remember a time before automation had taken over your everyday workflow. Deciding on what to automate can be daunting for a beginner: There are programming languages to learn, tools to familiarize yourself with, and terms like "idempotency" to add to your vocabulary. How can you decide on where to even begin with automation? In this article, I walk you through five tips that have guided my decisions when it comes to building new automation.

  • [Short Tip] Add a path entry to Nushell

    Adding a path in nushell is pretty straight forward: the configuration is done in ~/config/nu/config.toml in the [path] section.

  • How to configure and manage firewalld rules in Linux

    The firewall is essential for controlling the flow of network traffic in and out of the Linux server. It enables users to control incoming network traffic on host machines by defining a set of firewall rules. It must be enabled on production servers facing the Internet, to protect those servers from unauthorized access. This is one of those security features that ensures your system security at network level. In this guide, we’ll show you how to add, remove, enable, and disable firewalld rules & zones.

  • How to install Mattermost on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Mattermost enables the communication between individuals and groups. Communication can take place as a chat, video call, or normal telephone call. The exchange of data and links is also possible. Mattermost can be seen as a direct competitor of MS Teams or Slack in this regard. If you are cloud users such as AWS, Google, Azure, and others pre-built open-source images are available with them to install and deploy Mattermost on the cloud as quickly as possible. After installation, its web interface can be accessed using the browser or Mobile & Desktop Apps on Windows, Linux, and Mac, iOS, and Android. Under the name Omnibus, Mattermost released package, a complete stack of the free messaging system, can be installed with just a few commands. In addition to Mattermost itself, the administrator can set up PostgreSQL as a database, Nginx as a proxy web server, and Certbot to issue and renew SSL certificates in no time at all. However, Omnibus is only for Debian based system and will not work on RHEL or its derivatives, hence we have to set up Mattermost on Rocky Linux step by step.

  • How To Install Flameshot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flameshot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flameshot is an open-source screenshot and annotation tool designed for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. This apps has a varied set of markup tools available, which include Freehand drawing, Lines, Arrows, Boxes, Circles, Highlighting, Blur. Additionally, you can customize the color, size, and thickness of many of these image annotation tools. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Flameshot open-source screenshot tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • LFCS – Managing Software – Ubuntu | Linux.org

    With any Linux system, managing the system software is a major part of keeping the system working properly, Ubuntu is no exception. In my previous article, I covered this information for CentOS, this article will cover the Ubuntu side of Managing Software. There is a lot of information in this article, so make sure you have a fair understanding of everything as well as how it works together.

  • Ubuntu says DO NOT upgrade to 21.04. [Ed: Thank Red Hat, Intel, and Microsoft]

    Typically, when Canonical releases a new version of Ubuntu, they'll send their users a prompt saying "Hey, we've got a new OS for you.

  • New Video: Perspective in Krita part 2. Building a house from scratch in 2021!

    We’ve got a new video in our channel! Ramon shares his technique on creating a house using Krita’s perspective tools...

  • Daniel Vrátil: Taking a break

    It took me a while to realize that the problem was that I was putting pressure on myself to contribute even though I did not feel like it. It turned from hobby and passion into a duty, and that’s wrong. I think the main frustration comes from the feeling that I cannot innovate - I’m bound by various restrictions - libraries and languages I can use, APIs I must preserve/conform to, legacy behavior to not break anything for existing users… This has been taking away the fun. I have enough of this in my dayjob, thank you. So…. I decided to take a break from KDE PIM for a while. I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. But right now I feel like I gave it all I could and it’s still not where I’d like it to be and it’s no longer fun for me. What makes me very happy is the number of new contributors that have appeared over the past year or so.

  • OpenBSD 6.9 packages using IPFS
                     
                       

    The benefits is to play with IPFS to understand how it works with a real world use case. Instead of using mirrors to distributes packages, my server is providing the packages and everyone downloading it can also participate into providing data to other IPFS client, this can be seen as a dynamic Bittorrent CDN (Content Delivery Network), instead of making a torrent per file, it's automatic. You certainly wouldn't download each packages as separate torrents files, nor you would download all the packages in a single torrent.

                       

    This could reduce the need for mirrors and potentially make faster packages access to people who are far from a mirrors if many people close to that person use IPFS and downloaded the data. This is a great technology that can only be beneficial once it reach a critical mass of adopters.

  • OPENBSD 6.9 [at talospace]
                     
                       

    With this release, your BSD choices on OpenPOWER just got more solid between this and the mature FreeBSD port. Again, the real shame is why there's still no support for OpenPOWER in NetBSD.

  • Using Buildroot to flash and boot the BeagleV board

    The BeagleV (a.k.a. “Starlight”) board is the latest board from BeagleBoard.org. In addition to being Open Source Hardware once again, it’s really the first affordable high-end board based on a RISC-V 64 bit CPU. The CPU is designed by StarFive. It clearly targets the embedded Linux user and developer community. So far, it is not available to the general public, but several of us at Bootlin volunteered to join the Beta program and receive an early version of the CPU and board.

  • Say hello to Arduino Cloud, more things and two new plans

    In our quest for a fully integrated online experience, Arduino Create has been expanded over the years to include many additional features. It enables everyone to write code, compile and upload directly from the browser, connect IoT devices, and build real-time dashboards. As it grew, it called for a new name: the Create platform became the Arduino Cloud. This change will be gradually applied, so you’ll still see the old name around for a bit. Apart from this, we have big news today. Based upon your feedback, we’re happy to announce two new Cloud plans and significant free upgrades to the existing ones. If you’re a new explorer, you can start with the Free plan. Use it to build your IoT project and easily control it from your smartphone with the Arduino IoT Remote app (available for iOS and Android). Now you can connect two devices rather than just one, as well as creating unlimited dashboards.

  • Open source on Mars, in smartwatches, 3D printed art, and more [Ed: Red Hat helps Microsoft PR stunt wherein Microsoft steals credit for other people’s work, inc. Linux, as if it’s actually Microsoft landing things on Mars. They do this to promote proprietary software trap, namely GitHub.]
  • EnduraData Releases its Robust Automated Bi-Directional Real-Time File Replication Software for Linux, Windows, and Many UNIX Operating Systems

