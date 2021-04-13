IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
CentOS alternative AlmaLinux gets commercial support
For many years, CentOS Linux was beloved by Linux-savvy system administrators because they could use it and get all the goodness of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) without paying for support, unless they really, really needed help. Now CloudLinux is recreating the same model to support its RHEL clone, AlmaLinux.
[...]
CloudLinux is offering multi-tiered support for the AlmaLinux OS. This includes regular patches and updates for Linux kernel and core packages, patch delivery service-level agreements (SLA)s, and 24/7 incident support.
The AlmaLinux community already offers some of these elements, such as Linux kernel and core package patches and updates. But, for businesses, there's a critical difference between relying upon the kindness of a community and a solid support contract.
Besides the usual business Linux support services, CloudLinux will also offer a premium support tier for enterprises that require enhanced services. For example, if you need hands-on support for your AlmaLinux datacenter, it will be available. In addition, if you want to build commercial products and services based on AlmaLinux, CloudLinux can be there to help you.
Why is F34 the Most Popular Fedora Linux in Years?
Why I support systemd's plan to take over the world
Over the years, I have read many articles and posts about how systemd is trying to replace everything and take over everything in Linux. I agree; it is taking over pretty much everything.
But not really "everything-everything." Just "everything" in that middle ground of services that lies between the kernel and things like the GNU core utilities, graphical user interface desktops, and user applications.
Examining Linux's structure is a way to explore this. The following figure shows the three basic software layers found in the operating system. The bottom is the Linux kernel; the middle layer consists of services that may perform startup tasks, such as launching various other services like Network Time Protocol (NTP), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), Domain Name System (DNS), secure shell (SSH), device management, login services, gettys, Network Manager, journal and log management, logical volume management, printing, kernel module management, local and remote filesystems, sound and video, display management, swap space, system statistics collection, and much more. There are also tens of thousands of new and powerful applications at the top layer.
OKRs vs. KPIs: What's the difference?
Like the OKR, the KPI has been around for a while. It's a common method of measuring corporate performance – and like OKRs, KPIs can be defined at organizational, team, and individual levels. So how do the terms relate? Are they interchangeable? If not, why not?
Most folks agree that the two concepts and their usage are distinct. (As with many business and technology principles, not everyone agrees on how the terms should be defined or applied, particularly when it comes to KPIs.)
"While there are similarities, OKRs and KPIs are not interchangeable," says Jon Knisley, principal, automation and process excellence at FortressIQ. "KPIs provide a measurable assessment of performance. They are descriptive and tend to look backward. OKRs are also measurable and timeboxed, but since they tend to be more aspirational, OKRs provide a more strategic view of what's ahead."
Red Hat Software Collections 3.7 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10.1 beta versions now available
The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset are available now in beta. Software Collections 3.7 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years, supporting a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.
[...]
Also new in Software Collections 3.7 is Developer Toolset 10.1, which features GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 10.2.1, a new update of the popular free software compiler collection. GCC is a curated collection of compilers, toolchains, debuggers, and other critical development tools. Additional updates in Developer Toolset 10.1 center on delivering new updates of C/C++ and Fortran debugging and performance tools.
Instant replay: Debugging C and C++ programs with rr - Red Hat Developer
The common theme in many time-travel movies is to go back in time to find out what went wrong and fix it. Developers also have that desire to go back in time and find why the code broke and fix it. But, often, that crucial step where everything went wrong happened long ago, and the information is no longer available.
The rr project lets programmers examine the entire life of a C or C++ program run, and replay code execution to see what action in the past caused “things to go horribly wrong.” rr is packaged with Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and with Fedora 31, 32, 33, and 34.
rr records trace information about the execution of an application. This information allows you to repeatedly replay a particular recording of a failure and examine it in the GNU Debugger (GDB) to better investigate the cause. In addition to replaying the trace, rr lets you run the program in reverse, in essence allowing you “rewind the tape” to see what happened earlier in the execution of the program.
The techniques that rr provides for recording the reproducer for further examination can be a useful addition to traditional core dumps and backtraces, which give a snapshot of an issue at a particular moment. The rr recording can provide a way for developers to further investigate intermittent problems where only some application runs fail.
Let’s see how to set up rr and use it in an example to better illustrate its utility.
Sparky 5.15
There is a next point release of Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line ready to go. This release is based on Debian stable 10 “Buster”.
