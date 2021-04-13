today's howtos
-
Adding a path in nushell is pretty straight forward: the configuration is done in ~/config/nu/config.toml in the [path] section.
-
The firewall is essential for controlling the flow of network traffic in and out of the Linux server.
It enables users to control incoming network traffic on host machines by defining a set of firewall rules.
It must be enabled on production servers facing the Internet, to protect those servers from unauthorized access.
This is one of those security features that ensures your system security at network level.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to add, remove, enable, and disable firewalld rules & zones.
-
Mattermost enables the communication between individuals and groups. Communication can take place as a chat, video call, or normal telephone call. The exchange of data and links is also possible. Mattermost can be seen as a direct competitor of MS Teams or Slack in this regard. If you are cloud users such as AWS, Google, Azure, and others pre-built open-source images are available with them to install and deploy Mattermost on the cloud as quickly as possible. After installation, its web interface can be accessed using the browser or Mobile & Desktop Apps on Windows, Linux, and Mac, iOS, and Android.
Under the name Omnibus, Mattermost released package, a complete stack of the free messaging system, can be installed with just a few commands. In addition to Mattermost itself, the administrator can set up PostgreSQL as a database, Nginx as a proxy web server, and Certbot to issue and renew SSL certificates in no time at all. However, Omnibus is only for Debian based system and will not work on RHEL or its derivatives, hence we have to set up Mattermost on Rocky Linux step by step.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flameshot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flameshot is an open-source screenshot and annotation tool designed for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. This apps has a varied set of markup tools available, which include Freehand drawing, Lines, Arrows, Boxes, Circles, Highlighting, Blur. Additionally, you can customize the color, size, and thickness of many of these image annotation tools.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Flameshot open-source screenshot tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
With any Linux system, managing the system software is a major part of keeping the system working properly, Ubuntu is no exception. In my previous article, I covered this information for CentOS, this article will cover the Ubuntu side of Managing Software.
There is a lot of information in this article, so make sure you have a fair understanding of everything as well as how it works together.
Sparky 5.15
There is a next point release of Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line ready to go. This release is based on Debian stable 10 “Buster”.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
-
Typically, when Canonical releases a new version of Ubuntu, they'll send their users a prompt saying "Hey, we've got a new OS for you.
-
We’ve got a new video in our channel! Ramon shares his technique on creating a house using Krita’s perspective tools...
-
It took me a while to realize that the problem was that I was putting pressure on myself to contribute even though I did not feel like it. It turned from hobby and passion into a duty, and that’s wrong.
I think the main frustration comes from the feeling that I cannot innovate - I’m bound by various restrictions - libraries and languages I can use, APIs I must preserve/conform to, legacy behavior to not break anything for existing users… This has been taking away the fun. I have enough of this in my dayjob, thank you. So….
I decided to take a break from KDE PIM for a while. I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. But right now I feel like I gave it all I could and it’s still not where I’d like it to be and it’s no longer fun for me. What makes me very happy is the number of new contributors that have appeared over the past year or so.
-
The benefits is to play with IPFS to understand how it works with a real world use case. Instead of using mirrors to distributes packages, my server is providing the packages and everyone downloading it can also participate into providing data to other IPFS client, this can be seen as a dynamic Bittorrent CDN (Content Delivery Network), instead of making a torrent per file, it's automatic. You certainly wouldn't download each packages as separate torrents files, nor you would download all the packages in a single torrent.
This could reduce the need for mirrors and potentially make faster packages access to people who are far from a mirrors if many people close to that person use IPFS and downloaded the data. This is a great technology that can only be beneficial once it reach a critical mass of adopters.
-
With this release, your BSD choices on OpenPOWER just got more solid between this and the mature FreeBSD port. Again, the real shame is why there's still no support for OpenPOWER in NetBSD.
-
The BeagleV (a.k.a. “Starlight”) board is the latest board from BeagleBoard.org. In addition to being Open Source Hardware once again, it’s really the first affordable high-end board based on a RISC-V 64 bit CPU. The CPU is designed by StarFive. It clearly targets the embedded Linux user and developer community. So far, it is not available to the general public, but several of us at Bootlin volunteered to join the Beta program and receive an early version of the CPU and board.
-
In our quest for a fully integrated online experience, Arduino Create has been expanded over the years to include many additional features. It enables everyone to write code, compile and upload directly from the browser, connect IoT devices, and build real-time dashboards. As it grew, it called for a new name: the Create platform became the Arduino Cloud. This change will be gradually applied, so you’ll still see the old name around for a bit.
Apart from this, we have big news today. Based upon your feedback, we’re happy to announce two new Cloud plans and significant free upgrades to the existing ones.
If you’re a new explorer, you can start with the Free plan. Use it to build your IoT project and easily control it from your smartphone with the Arduino IoT Remote app (available for iOS and Android). Now you can connect two devices rather than just one, as well as creating unlimited dashboards.
-
Open source on Mars, in smartwatches, 3D printed art, and more [Ed: Red Hat helps Microsoft PR stunt wherein Microsoft steals credit for other people’s work, inc. Linux, as if it’s actually Microsoft landing things on Mars. They do this to promote proprietary software trap, namely GitHub.]
