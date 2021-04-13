today's leftovers
Ubuntu says DO NOT upgrade to 21.04. [Ed: Thank Red Hat, Intel, and Microsoft]
Typically, when Canonical releases a new version of Ubuntu, they'll send their users a prompt saying "Hey, we've got a new OS for you.
New Video: Perspective in Krita part 2. Building a house from scratch in 2021!
We’ve got a new video in our channel! Ramon shares his technique on creating a house using Krita’s perspective tools...
Daniel Vrátil: Taking a break
It took me a while to realize that the problem was that I was putting pressure on myself to contribute even though I did not feel like it. It turned from hobby and passion into a duty, and that’s wrong.
I think the main frustration comes from the feeling that I cannot innovate - I’m bound by various restrictions - libraries and languages I can use, APIs I must preserve/conform to, legacy behavior to not break anything for existing users… This has been taking away the fun. I have enough of this in my dayjob, thank you. So….
I decided to take a break from KDE PIM for a while. I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. But right now I feel like I gave it all I could and it’s still not where I’d like it to be and it’s no longer fun for me. What makes me very happy is the number of new contributors that have appeared over the past year or so.
OpenBSD 6.9 packages using IPFS
The benefits is to play with IPFS to understand how it works with a real world use case. Instead of using mirrors to distributes packages, my server is providing the packages and everyone downloading it can also participate into providing data to other IPFS client, this can be seen as a dynamic Bittorrent CDN (Content Delivery Network), instead of making a torrent per file, it's automatic. You certainly wouldn't download each packages as separate torrents files, nor you would download all the packages in a single torrent.
This could reduce the need for mirrors and potentially make faster packages access to people who are far from a mirrors if many people close to that person use IPFS and downloaded the data. This is a great technology that can only be beneficial once it reach a critical mass of adopters.
OPENBSD 6.9 [at talospace]
With this release, your BSD choices on OpenPOWER just got more solid between this and the mature FreeBSD port. Again, the real shame is why there's still no support for OpenPOWER in NetBSD.
Using Buildroot to flash and boot the BeagleV board
The BeagleV (a.k.a. “Starlight”) board is the latest board from BeagleBoard.org. In addition to being Open Source Hardware once again, it’s really the first affordable high-end board based on a RISC-V 64 bit CPU. The CPU is designed by StarFive. It clearly targets the embedded Linux user and developer community. So far, it is not available to the general public, but several of us at Bootlin volunteered to join the Beta program and receive an early version of the CPU and board.
Say hello to Arduino Cloud, more things and two new plans
In our quest for a fully integrated online experience, Arduino Create has been expanded over the years to include many additional features. It enables everyone to write code, compile and upload directly from the browser, connect IoT devices, and build real-time dashboards. As it grew, it called for a new name: the Create platform became the Arduino Cloud. This change will be gradually applied, so you’ll still see the old name around for a bit.
Apart from this, we have big news today. Based upon your feedback, we’re happy to announce two new Cloud plans and significant free upgrades to the existing ones.
If you’re a new explorer, you can start with the Free plan. Use it to build your IoT project and easily control it from your smartphone with the Arduino IoT Remote app (available for iOS and Android). Now you can connect two devices rather than just one, as well as creating unlimited dashboards.
Open source on Mars, in smartwatches, 3D printed art, and more [Ed: Red Hat helps Microsoft PR stunt wherein Microsoft steals credit for other people’s work, inc. Linux, as if it’s actually Microsoft landing things on Mars. They do this to promote proprietary software trap, namely GitHub.]
EnduraData Releases its Robust Automated Bi-Directional Real-Time File Replication Software for Linux, Windows, and Many UNIX Operating Systems
today's howtos
Sparky 5.15
There is a next point release of Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line ready to go. This release is based on Debian stable 10 “Buster”.
