How to install Opera In Ubuntu 21.04 [ Using the terminal ]
How To Install GlassFish on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, GlassFish is an open-source application server and the reference implementation of Java EE. GlassFish 5 release supports the latest Java Platform: Enterprise Edition 8. It supports Enterprise JavaBeans, JPA, JavaServer Faces, JMS, RMI, JavaServer Pages, servlets, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on a Debian 10 (Buster).
Linux Running Too Slow? Here's How to Find the Cause - Make Tech Easier
There’s nothing more frustrating than installing Linux on your PC and the whole system still feeling sluggish. After spending money building, purchasing or upgrading a machine, you expect it to be snappy. However, that’s not always the case, and with Linux, you can do quite a bit of investigating to check out what’s wrong. Today, we show you how to find the cause of your Linux machine running too slow.
How to Install .NET 5 on Ubuntu Linux [Ed: Helps Microsoft monopoly]
Want to download and install .NET 5 on your Ubuntu machine but can't figure out how? This guide will take you through the complete process of installing .NET 5 (Dotnet 5) on Ubuntu Linux 20.04 (LTS). Dotnet 5 is the latest version in the .NET Core family and it supports even more application types and platforms than its predecessor.
Although this article will focus on installing .NET 5 on Ubuntu Linux, Dotnet 5 is also supported on other Linux distros such as CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Alpine, etc.
How to install Wii Funkin' on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Wii Funkin' on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Linux hdparm Command Tutorial – Linux Hint
In Linux-type systems, the “hdparm” command tool is used to provide the interface for kernel-supported devices. It is to display the drive disk statistics and set hardware parameters and testing performance.
This utility allows the user to perform DMA settings, set hardware parameters like cache settings, acoustic and power management.
The operations of the “hdparm” command-line utility work properly with the latest kernel devices. But some of the options still support old disk drives.
How to install Chrome browser on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Chrome browser is not new to anyone, we all have used it now and then on our Desktop or smartphones. However, if you have just installed Rocky Linux to test it out and want to install Google Chrome browser in it then here are the steps to follow.
Use a 8×8 LED Matrix With Raspberry PI and Python
A very simple electronic component, 8×8 Led Matrix with Raspberry PI (and Python) can display nice and simple images whose application limit is only your fantasy
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to setup and wire a 8×8 Led Matrix with Raspberry PI and Python, explaining code.
8×8 LED matrix is a small display composed of 8 LED row, each one including 8 LEDs, thus forming a LED matrix (as per its name) . All its LED are usually monochromatic (only 1 colour). It appears as in following picture:
Sparky 5.15
There is a next point release of Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line ready to go. This release is based on Debian stable 10 “Buster”.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
