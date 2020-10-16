Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of May 2021 11:25:46 PM

Filed under

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says it has fixed the issues that prevented users of the textmode browser lynx from accessing its website.

Many sight-impaired readers use lynx and other text-based browsers and a speech-to-text engine like festival to read these pages.

In a statement sent in response to a query from iTWire, the BoM said: "The Bureau has now resolved an issue that inadvertently caused problems with the Lynx web-browser. The issue was caused with use of a tool that detects and stops screen scraping activity on the Bureau's website.