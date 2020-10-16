The ongoing battle on breaking C++'s ABI seems to be gathering steam again. In a nutshell there are two sets of people in this debate. The first set wants to break ABI to gain performance and get rid of bugs, whereas the second set of people want to preserve the ABI to keep old programs working. Both sides have dug their heels in the ground and refuse to budge.

However debating whether the ABI should be broken or not is not really the issue. A more productive question would be "if we do the break, how do we keep both the old and new systems working at the same time during a transition period". That is the real issue. If you can create a good solution to this problem, then the original problem goes away because both sides get what they want. In other words, what you want to achieve is to be able to run a command like this:

prog_using_old_abi | prog_using_new_abi

and have it work transparently and reliably. It turns out that this is already possible. In fact many (most?) people are reading this blog post on a computer that already does exactly that.