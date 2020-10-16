GParted 1.3 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support

GParted 1.3 comes more than three months after GParted 1.2, which was the first release to introduce support for the exFAT file system. This new release improves exFAT support by adding the ability to read file system usage, as well as to set or update the UUID of exFAT partitions. On top of that, GParted 1.3 adds support for resizing open LUKS2 encryption mappings with passphrase, restores the detection of encrypted file systems, improves support for the Reiser4 file system, and addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances to make your disk partitioning tasks easier.

Rocky Linux 8.3 Release Candidate Is Now Ready for Public Testing

If you’ve been waiting for a CentOS Linux 8 replacement, the wait is almost over, as Rocky Linux now has a Release Candidate you can download and try on your machines to see what the fuss is all about for this free, community-supported and open-source Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative. After AlmaLinux, now Rocky Linux steps up to conquer your server, promising a strong Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.x base, 100% compatibility with CentOS Linux, as well as with numerous new features and improvements. In fact, Rocky Linux is created by the founder of the CentOS project, Gregory Kurtzer.

