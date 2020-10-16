Ubuntu is the most common Linux system that assists users in installing the application by using PPA. PPA is abbreviated as “Personal Package Achieve”. Repositories are servers that have a set of packages. PPA is a collection of packages that are hosted on the Launchpad server. Adding PPA means adding a new repository to our system. We can install the application from that repository. PPA repositories are unofficial repositories that are used to connect third-party software to the Ubuntu operating system.

Ubuntu searches for the application in a package archive that contains most of the applications required by Ubuntu users. Still, newer versions of the same apps that are not as common are not always available in the official repository. A PPA repository can help with this.

Our system can have numerous repositories installed. The crowded archive of repositories can make the updating process very slow. Therefore, try to keep the required repositories on your system and delete the unwanted or damaged repositories.