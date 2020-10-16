today's howtos
How to safely remove PPA repositories in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Ubuntu is the most common Linux system that assists users in installing the application by using PPA. PPA is abbreviated as “Personal Package Achieve”. Repositories are servers that have a set of packages. PPA is a collection of packages that are hosted on the Launchpad server. Adding PPA means adding a new repository to our system. We can install the application from that repository. PPA repositories are unofficial repositories that are used to connect third-party software to the Ubuntu operating system.
Ubuntu searches for the application in a package archive that contains most of the applications required by Ubuntu users. Still, newer versions of the same apps that are not as common are not always available in the official repository. A PPA repository can help with this.
Our system can have numerous repositories installed. The crowded archive of repositories can make the updating process very slow. Therefore, try to keep the required repositories on your system and delete the unwanted or damaged repositories.
How to install an FTP server on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint
FTP is a protocol that allows us to transfer files between two different servers across a network. It happens between a “server” and a “client” computer. It occurs via ports 20 and 21. Port 21 is used to establish a link between two computers, and port 20 is used to transfer data. At the same time, FTP servers may not be as prominent as they have ever been. They can still be quite helpful, particularly when they are used on the intranet.Companies with an intranet for everyday work have an FTP server that is open to installed files for everyone, and this is simple to do in Ubuntu 20.04.
This post is covering what the FTP server is and how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to get a hostname/domain name from an IP address in Linux – Linux Hint
One of the questions that many Linux users ask is how they can retrieve a system’s hostname using its IP address. It may seem an uphill task, but in the real sense, it’s quite easy. Essentially, this is known as the reverse DNS lookup. Reverse DNS lookup queries an IP address to retrieve the hostname or domain of the server. The exact opposite is the Forward DNS lookup which maps the domain name to the IP address.
In this short guide, we have explored a few ways to performs Reverse DNS lookup and get a domain name from an IP address. For demonstration purposes, I have used Ubuntu 20.04.
How to remove blank lines in a file in Linux – Linux Hint
How to Copy Remote Files Recursively in Linux – Linux Hint
When you need to copy remote files in Linux, two popular command-line tools can get the job done for you — i.e., scp and rsync. This tutorial will describe how to use the scp and rsync tools to copy remote files recursively in Linux.
How to change ban time fail2ban, even ban forever if desired – Linux Hint
Fail2ban is an open-source intrusion prevention service that bans IP addresses, making too many logins attempt with the wrong password. By default, the ban period is 10 minutes or 600 seconds. It automatically unbans the IP after 10 minutes to avoid locking out any legitimate system that may have been mistakenly entered the wrong password. If you want, you can easily change (increase or decrease) the default ban time.
In this post, we will describe how to change ban time in fail2ban. We will also describe how to permanently ban an IP address if you ever need to do so.
How can I set the timezone for Crontabs? – Linux Hint
Crontab, a shortened form of Cron table, is both a command and a text file in UNIX/Linux systems used to determine the scheduling of Cron jobs. What is a Cron job? A Cron job, also widely referred to simply as Cron, is a time-based scheduler that executes tasks in Linux systems at specified times. It runs with the help of the crond daemon Cron jobs are extremely helpful in automating Shell scripts and other commands that need to be executed at regular intervals, which would otherwise be tedious when manually done.
Usually, Cron jobs run using the local time defined in the system. However, you may prefer to run the Cron job in a different timezone without necessarily changing your server’s time and date.
How to Install Steam on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint
Steam is a very popular and widely used online gaming library among the gaming community. It provides thousands of games to play and lets you communicate with online players. It is available on many platforms and can be used in Linux as well.
In this post, we will walk through a profound guide on how to install Steam on CentOS 8.
Let’s start!
How to Install TensorFlow on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint
TensorFlow is a very popular open-source software library built by Google Inc. for machine learning. It is used for implementing machine learning techniques and training deep neural networks, as well as visualizing graphs and data flow charts of complex mathematical equations.
In this post, we will demonstrate a step-by-step guide on how to install TensorFlow on CentOS 8 in a python-oriented virtual environment.
How to Install Go on Linux Mint 20? – Linux Hint
Go is an open-source and modern programming language that is used to build efficient and reliable software. Since it is a compiled language, therefore, we can easily compile it on any platform and create an executable file.
Go can be installed on Linux Mint 20 from the base repository and the Go tarball.
How to Exclude Directory Rsync? – Linux Hint
Rsync (stands for remote sync) is a very powerful command-line utility for local and remote file and directories synchronization. It comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions. It is one of the best utilities for backup and keeping files and directories on multiple locations in sync. The best part about rsync is that it minimizes the amount of data that is copied to the remote location by only copying the data that has been changed. There is another great feature of rsync that we are going to discuss today; it is excluding files or directories from sync. This is extremely useful during backups when you don’t want to copy one or more files or directories.
We will show you how you can exclude a file or directory in rsync using different examples. The examples presented here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, however, these are also valid for other Linux distributions having rsync installed.
How to Enable SSH on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint
Secure Shell, also known as SSH, is a popular tool used for connecting with the server through the client. SSH ensures secure remote connectivity and communication between a server and its client and also provides the file transfer over the remote network connection.
In this post, we will go through a step-by-step guide on how to enable SSH on CentOS 8 and access its server from a CentOS 8 client machine while remotely using the SSH. Let’s start with the configuration of the CentOS 8 server for remote connection via SSH.
How to Delete a Partition in Linux? – Linux Hint
Your hard drive is usually partitioned into logical volumes called partitions. Partitions help you organize your data and hence allow you to easily retrieve your saved files and folders. You can easily create partitions to make space for data storage as well as delete them.
How to Parse and Scrape HTML Using Pyquery – Linux Hint
“Pyquery” is a third-party Python module that allows you to parse and extract data from “xml” and “html” documents. It is inspired by jQuery JavaScript library and features a near identical syntax, allowing you to use many helper functions and shorthand code to parse and manipulate the document tree. This article will cover a simple guide on Pyquery that will help you get started with the module.
