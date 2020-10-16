Language Selection

Tuesday 4th of May 2021
HowTos
  • How to safely remove PPA repositories in Ubuntu – Linux Hint

    Ubuntu is the most common Linux system that assists users in installing the application by using PPA. PPA is abbreviated as “Personal Package Achieve”. Repositories are servers that have a set of packages. PPA is a collection of packages that are hosted on the Launchpad server. Adding PPA means adding a new repository to our system. We can install the application from that repository. PPA repositories are unofficial repositories that are used to connect third-party software to the Ubuntu operating system.

    Ubuntu searches for the application in a package archive that contains most of the applications required by Ubuntu users. Still, newer versions of the same apps that are not as common are not always available in the official repository. A PPA repository can help with this.

    Our system can have numerous repositories installed. The crowded archive of repositories can make the updating process very slow. Therefore, try to keep the required repositories on your system and delete the unwanted or damaged repositories.

  • How to install an FTP server on Ubuntu 20.04 – Linux Hint

    FTP is a protocol that allows us to transfer files between two different servers across a network. It happens between a “server” and a “client” computer. It occurs via ports 20 and 21. Port 21 is used to establish a link between two computers, and port 20 is used to transfer data. At the same time, FTP servers may not be as prominent as they have ever been. They can still be quite helpful, particularly when they are used on the intranet.Companies with an intranet for everyday work have an FTP server that is open to installed files for everyone, and this is simple to do in Ubuntu 20.04.

    This post is covering what the FTP server is and how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to get a hostname/domain name from an IP address in Linux – Linux Hint

    One of the questions that many Linux users ask is how they can retrieve a system’s hostname using its IP address. It may seem an uphill task, but in the real sense, it’s quite easy. Essentially, this is known as the reverse DNS lookup. Reverse DNS lookup queries an IP address to retrieve the hostname or domain of the server. The exact opposite is the Forward DNS lookup which maps the domain name to the IP address.

    In this short guide, we have explored a few ways to performs Reverse DNS lookup and get a domain name from an IP address. For demonstration purposes, I have used Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to remove blank lines in a file in Linux – Linux Hint

  • How to Copy Remote Files Recursively in Linux – Linux Hint

    When you need to copy remote files in Linux, two popular command-line tools can get the job done for you — i.e., scp and rsync. This tutorial will describe how to use the scp and rsync tools to copy remote files recursively in Linux.

  • How to change ban time fail2ban, even ban forever if desired – Linux Hint

    Fail2ban is an open-source intrusion prevention service that bans IP addresses, making too many logins attempt with the wrong password. By default, the ban period is 10 minutes or 600 seconds. It automatically unbans the IP after 10 minutes to avoid locking out any legitimate system that may have been mistakenly entered the wrong password. If you want, you can easily change (increase or decrease) the default ban time.

    In this post, we will describe how to change ban time in fail2ban. We will also describe how to permanently ban an IP address if you ever need to do so.

  • How can I set the timezone for Crontabs? – Linux Hint

    Crontab, a shortened form of Cron table, is both a command and a text file in UNIX/Linux systems used to determine the scheduling of Cron jobs. What is a Cron job? A Cron job, also widely referred to simply as Cron, is a time-based scheduler that executes tasks in Linux systems at specified times. It runs with the help of the crond daemon Cron jobs are extremely helpful in automating Shell scripts and other commands that need to be executed at regular intervals, which would otherwise be tedious when manually done.

    Usually, Cron jobs run using the local time defined in the system. However, you may prefer to run the Cron job in a different timezone without necessarily changing your server’s time and date.

  • How to Install Steam on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint

    Steam is a very popular and widely used online gaming library among the gaming community. It provides thousands of games to play and lets you communicate with online players. It is available on many platforms and can be used in Linux as well.

    In this post, we will walk through a profound guide on how to install Steam on CentOS 8.

    Let’s start!

  • How to Install TensorFlow on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint

    TensorFlow is a very popular open-source software library built by Google Inc. for machine learning. It is used for implementing machine learning techniques and training deep neural networks, as well as visualizing graphs and data flow charts of complex mathematical equations.

    In this post, we will demonstrate a step-by-step guide on how to install TensorFlow on CentOS 8 in a python-oriented virtual environment.

  • How to Install Go on Linux Mint 20? – Linux Hint

    Go is an open-source and modern programming language that is used to build efficient and reliable software. Since it is a compiled language, therefore, we can easily compile it on any platform and create an executable file.

    Go can be installed on Linux Mint 20 from the base repository and the Go tarball.

  • How to Exclude Directory Rsync? – Linux Hint

    Rsync (stands for remote sync) is a very powerful command-line utility for local and remote file and directories synchronization. It comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions. It is one of the best utilities for backup and keeping files and directories on multiple locations in sync. The best part about rsync is that it minimizes the amount of data that is copied to the remote location by only copying the data that has been changed. There is another great feature of rsync that we are going to discuss today; it is excluding files or directories from sync. This is extremely useful during backups when you don’t want to copy one or more files or directories.

    We will show you how you can exclude a file or directory in rsync using different examples. The examples presented here have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, however, these are also valid for other Linux distributions having rsync installed.

  • How to Enable SSH on CentOS 8? – Linux Hint

    Secure Shell, also known as SSH, is a popular tool used for connecting with the server through the client. SSH ensures secure remote connectivity and communication between a server and its client and also provides the file transfer over the remote network connection.

    In this post, we will go through a step-by-step guide on how to enable SSH on CentOS 8 and access its server from a CentOS 8 client machine while remotely using the SSH. Let’s start with the configuration of the CentOS 8 server for remote connection via SSH.

  • How to Delete a Partition in Linux? – Linux Hint

    Your hard drive is usually partitioned into logical volumes called partitions. Partitions help you organize your data and hence allow you to easily retrieve your saved files and folders. You can easily create partitions to make space for data storage as well as delete them.

  • How to Parse and Scrape HTML Using Pyquery – Linux Hint

    “Pyquery” is a third-party Python module that allows you to parse and extract data from “xml” and “html” documents. It is inspired by jQuery JavaScript library and features a near identical syntax, allowing you to use many helper functions and shorthand code to parse and manipulate the document tree. This article will cover a simple guide on Pyquery that will help you get started with the module.











  • qBittorrent 4.3.5

    The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µtorrent. qBittorrent is an advanced and multi-platform BitTorrent client with a nice user interface as well as a Web UI for remote control and an integrated search engine. qBittorrent aims to meet the needs of most users while using as little CPU and memory as possible. qBittorrent is a truly Open Source project, and as such, anyone can and should contribute to it.

  • Glucosio: an ads-free Libre diabetes manager for Android devices and iOS

    Diabetes is a life-altering disease, which require a daily follow-up and management discipline for patients. Google Play Store and Apple App Store have dozens of diabetes management applications, but they either come with a cost, populated with ads or with limited features to force the customer to buy the full package. Here, we offer a wonderful alternative for android which comes completely free, without ads and even is released as an open-source project under GPL V3.0 license.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 681
  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 681

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 681 for the week of April 25 – May 1, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Arcade top-down hack & slash Battle Axe is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Little over a year after the successful Kickstarter campaign, Battle Axe, an arcade styled hack and slash inspired by the likes of Golden Axe and Gauntlet. Created by veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg of Bitmap Bureau and music from the legendary VGM composer Manami Matsumae. "For as long as you and your people can remember, your homeland of Mercia has been held in the tyrannical clutches of the malevolent sorceress, Etheldred. Some months ago, a party of mercenaries was dispatched to attempt to put a stop to Etheldred and her evil cohorts, but regrettably none of them have ever returned…"

  • Open-source software economics and community health analytics: Enter CHAOSS

    The fun and games in the world of commercial open source software never stop. In the latest episodes of a long-winding saga, two more commercial open source vendors, Elastic and Grafana, changed their licenses.

  • LibreOffice monthly recap: April 2021
  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): Mozilla VPN Client: A Localization Tale

    On April 28th, Mozilla successfully launched its VPN Client in two new countries: Germany and France. While the VPN Client has been available since 2020 in several countries (U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia), the user interface was only available in English. This blog post describes the process and steps needed to make this type of product localizable within the Mozilla ecosystem.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind, GNOME, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, nss and nspr, xstream, and xterm), Debian (bind9 and libimage-exiftool-perl), Fedora (ansible, babel, java-11-openjdk, and java-latest-openjdk), Gentoo (chromium, clamav, firefox, git, grub, python, thunderbird, tiff, webkit-gtk, and xorg-server), Mageia (kernel, nvidia-current, nvidia390, qtbase5, and sdl2), openSUSE (Chromium, cifs-utils, cups, giflib, gsoap, libnettle, librsvg, netdata, postsrsd, samba, thunderbird, virtualbox, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (bind), Scientific Linux (bind), and SUSE (containerd, docker, runc and xen).

  • Ransomware Hits Scripps Health, Disrupting Critical Care, Online Portal

    Scripps Health in San Diego was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, forcing the health system into EHR downtime. Some critical care patients were diverted and the online patient portal has been taken offline, according to local news outlet San Diego Union-Tribune. Monday appointments were also postponed due to the cyberattack, which disrupted operations at two of Scripps’ four main hospitals and backup servers that reside in Arizona. Providers and other clinicians are leveraging paper records, as telemetry has been impacted at most care sites. Access to medical imaging also appears to be down. Reports say all four hospitals in Encinitas, La Jolla, San Diego, and Chula Vista were placed on emergency care diversion for stroke and heart attack patients, who were diverted to other medical centers when possible. All trauma patients were also diverted.

  • Spotify’s Redesigned Desktop App is Now Available on Linux

    Spotify announced a redesign of its desktop app at the end of March, and the revamp has finally found its way to my Linux desktop — and maybe yours, too! The UI rejig improves the music streaming client’s core navigation, in particular access to search. In older versions of the client the ‘search’ feature appeared and disappeared depending on the view. Now it’s in the sidebar, in all views.

  • Bill Gates is getting divorced [ He tweeted ]

    After a tweet we know that mr. Bill Gates is divorcing his wife Melinda Gates.

Kernel: Linux 5.13, Mesa, and Wayland

  • IO_uring Squeezes More Performance With Linux 5.13 - Phoronix

    Merged as part of the block subsystem changes for the Linux 5.13 were the usual assortment of enhancements to the exciting IO_uring. With this next kernel there is yet even better performance out of this morning Linux I/O interface. The IO_uring updates for Linux 5.13 include support for multi-shot mode for POLL requests, more efficient reference counting, no longer the need to have a manager thread for each ring, and a wide variety of smaller technical fixes and improvements.

  • Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Phoronix

    Those moving to Mesa 21.x releases for the latest open-source GPU driver support on Linux are seemingly finding their Valve "Trust Factor" matchmaking system scores dropping for Counter-Strike: GO, leading to numerous upset Linux gamers with AMD Radeon GPUs. Back in January for Mesa 21.0 there was the CS:GO whitelisting for OpenGL threading with a focus on improving the performance for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with modern AMD Radeon graphics cards. Unfortunately, that appears to be lowering the Trust Factor for the game. Valve's Trust Factor is their matchmaking system in use for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for finding gamers to compete against with similar scores. Cheating and other opaque inputs go in to calculating the Trust Factor value for a particular game.

  • Wayland-Protocols 1.21 Released With XDG_Activation, Staging Replaces Unstable

    Released on Friday was a new version of Wayland-Protocols, the collection of protocol specifications for Wayland. With Wayland-Protocols 1.21 the XDG_Activation protocol has been introduced. This protocol is for transferring focus between top-level surfaces such as from a launcher to launchee.

