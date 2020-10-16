Kernel: Linux 5.13, Mesa, and Wayland IO_uring Squeezes More Performance With Linux 5.13 - Phoronix Merged as part of the block subsystem changes for the Linux 5.13 were the usual assortment of enhancements to the exciting IO_uring. With this next kernel there is yet even better performance out of this morning Linux I/O interface. The IO_uring updates for Linux 5.13 include support for multi-shot mode for POLL requests, more efficient reference counting, no longer the need to have a manager thread for each ring, and a wide variety of smaller technical fixes and improvements.

Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Phoronix Those moving to Mesa 21.x releases for the latest open-source GPU driver support on Linux are seemingly finding their Valve "Trust Factor" matchmaking system scores dropping for Counter-Strike: GO, leading to numerous upset Linux gamers with AMD Radeon GPUs. Back in January for Mesa 21.0 there was the CS:GO whitelisting for OpenGL threading with a focus on improving the performance for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with modern AMD Radeon graphics cards. Unfortunately, that appears to be lowering the Trust Factor for the game. Valve's Trust Factor is their matchmaking system in use for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for finding gamers to compete against with similar scores. Cheating and other opaque inputs go in to calculating the Trust Factor value for a particular game.

Wayland-Protocols 1.21 Released With XDG_Activation, Staging Replaces Unstable Released on Friday was a new version of Wayland-Protocols, the collection of protocol specifications for Wayland. With Wayland-Protocols 1.21 the XDG_Activation protocol has been introduced. This protocol is for transferring focus between top-level surfaces such as from a launcher to launchee.