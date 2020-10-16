today's leftovers
The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µtorrent. qBittorrent is an advanced and multi-platform BitTorrent client with a nice user interface as well as a Web UI for remote control and an integrated search engine. qBittorrent aims to meet the needs of most users while using as little CPU and memory as possible. qBittorrent is a truly Open Source project, and as such, anyone can and should contribute to it.
Diabetes is a life-altering disease, which require a daily follow-up and management discipline for patients.
Google Play Store and Apple App Store have dozens of diabetes management applications, but they either come with a cost, populated with ads or with limited features to force the customer to buy the full package.
Here, we offer a wonderful alternative for android which comes completely free, without ads and even is released as an open-source project under GPL V3.0 license.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 681 for the week of April 25 – May 1, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
Little over a year after the successful Kickstarter campaign, Battle Axe, an arcade styled hack and slash inspired by the likes of Golden Axe and Gauntlet. Created by veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg of Bitmap Bureau and music from the legendary VGM composer Manami Matsumae.
"For as long as you and your people can remember, your homeland of Mercia has been held in the tyrannical clutches of the malevolent sorceress, Etheldred. Some months ago, a party of mercenaries was dispatched to attempt to put a stop to Etheldred and her evil cohorts, but regrettably none of them have ever returned…"
The fun and games in the world of commercial open source software never stop. In the latest episodes of a long-winding saga, two more commercial open source vendors, Elastic and Grafana, changed their licenses.
On April 28th, Mozilla successfully launched its VPN Client in two new countries: Germany and France. While the VPN Client has been available since 2020 in several countries (U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia), the user interface was only available in English.
This blog post describes the process and steps needed to make this type of product localizable within the Mozilla ecosystem.
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind, GNOME, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, nss and nspr, xstream, and xterm), Debian (bind9 and libimage-exiftool-perl), Fedora (ansible, babel, java-11-openjdk, and java-latest-openjdk), Gentoo (chromium, clamav, firefox, git, grub, python, thunderbird, tiff, webkit-gtk, and xorg-server), Mageia (kernel, nvidia-current, nvidia390, qtbase5, and sdl2), openSUSE (Chromium, cifs-utils, cups, giflib, gsoap, libnettle, librsvg, netdata, postsrsd, samba, thunderbird, virtualbox, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (bind), Scientific Linux (bind), and SUSE (containerd, docker, runc and xen).
Scripps Health in San Diego was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend, forcing the health system into EHR downtime. Some critical care patients were diverted and the online patient portal has been taken offline, according to local news outlet San Diego Union-Tribune.
Monday appointments were also postponed due to the cyberattack, which disrupted operations at two of Scripps’ four main hospitals and backup servers that reside in Arizona. Providers and other clinicians are leveraging paper records, as telemetry has been impacted at most care sites. Access to medical imaging also appears to be down.
Reports say all four hospitals in Encinitas, La Jolla, San Diego, and Chula Vista were placed on emergency care diversion for stroke and heart attack patients, who were diverted to other medical centers when possible. All trauma patients were also diverted.
Spotify announced a redesign of its desktop app at the end of March, and the revamp has finally found its way to my Linux desktop — and maybe yours, too!
The UI rejig improves the music streaming client’s core navigation, in particular access to search. In older versions of the client the ‘search’ feature appeared and disappeared depending on the view. Now it’s in the sidebar, in all views.
Kernel: Linux 5.13, Mesa, and Wayland
Merged as part of the block subsystem changes for the Linux 5.13 were the usual assortment of enhancements to the exciting IO_uring. With this next kernel there is yet even better performance out of this morning Linux I/O interface.
The IO_uring updates for Linux 5.13 include support for multi-shot mode for POLL requests, more efficient reference counting, no longer the need to have a manager thread for each ring, and a wide variety of smaller technical fixes and improvements.
Those moving to Mesa 21.x releases for the latest open-source GPU driver support on Linux are seemingly finding their Valve "Trust Factor" matchmaking system scores dropping for Counter-Strike: GO, leading to numerous upset Linux gamers with AMD Radeon GPUs.
Back in January for Mesa 21.0 there was the CS:GO whitelisting for OpenGL threading with a focus on improving the performance for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with modern AMD Radeon graphics cards. Unfortunately, that appears to be lowering the Trust Factor for the game. Valve's Trust Factor is their matchmaking system in use for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for finding gamers to compete against with similar scores. Cheating and other opaque inputs go in to calculating the Trust Factor value for a particular game.
Released on Friday was a new version of Wayland-Protocols, the collection of protocol specifications for Wayland.
With Wayland-Protocols 1.21 the XDG_Activation protocol has been introduced. This protocol is for transferring focus between top-level surfaces such as from a launcher to launchee.
