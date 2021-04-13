Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 4th of May 2021 09:56:11 AM

Hi all,

I am glad to announce that Taiwins 0.3 is released today. It has been

a year since Taiwins 0.1 release, we have migrated from libweston and

wlroots. This version, Taiwins has implemented enough compositor

features. The biggest change in the version is the libtaiwins library

is finally ready for daily use.

- Multiple backends for hardware abstraction(DRM, X11, wayland).

- Rendering context with exposed interface for custom rendering.

- Abstracting xdg-surface , wl_shell_surface and xwayland_surface for

unified desktop interface.

- session handling.

- All essential and many useful wayland protocols.

- Xwayland support.

With those features supported, libtaiwins now becomes a real

alternative outsides wlroots and libweston. Besides, I’d like to point

out some design goals were kept in mind when crafting taiwins since

day 1.

- split GBM buffer management from DRM mode setting, make it possible

to implement other buffer management backends.

- builtin support for multi-GPUs from day one.

- udev events monitoring for runtime GPU events handling.

- separate rendering logic from backends, make it possible to work

with different renderers.

It is a magical thing to be able to use your own created compositor,

it is certainly not easy, but I think right now the most difficult

time is behind us. The next version of taiwins will focus on the

rendering. Features hopefully will land includes:

- xdg-decoration support

- plane assignment in drm backend

- video recording feature

- taiwins shell functionalities

For people who are interested, https://taiwins.org hosts many useful

documentations and a tutorial on how to use libtaiwins.

https://github.com/taiwins/taiwins/releases/download/v0.3/taiwins-0.3.tar.gz

Cheers,

Xichen

