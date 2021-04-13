Android Leftovers
Motorola Moto G Fast Android 11 update begins rolling out - PiunikaWeb
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: To Buy This Android Superphone, You May Not Have To Sell Any Organs
Google Offers 40,000 Scholarships for Android and Cloud Developers in Africa | IBL News
Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes: Details Here | Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S8 just received its last update four years after its launch
How To Transfer Pictures From Android Phone To Computer
How To Backup Android Phone: The #1 Simplest Method...
How To Unlock Android Phone: The Top 6 Methods...
KDE Plasma 5.21.5 Released as the Last in the Series with More Bug Fixes
The KDE Plasma 5.21.5 point release is here to improve Wayland support by fixing a crash the occurred in the Plasma Wayland session when dragging a file over the panel and to position maximized GTK app windows to no longer be too high. Not Wayland related, comboboxes in GTK apps now use the correct drop-down arrow icon. The new Plasma System Monitor app has been improved again in this point release to no longer crash when selecting a new display style for any of the sensors, as well as to no longer lose the names of processes after modifying columns.
11 Best Free Linux Astronomy Apps (Updated 2021)
Astronomy is a branch of science that deals with the study of celestial objects (including stars, planets, moons, comets, asteroids, meteor showers, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies) and other phenomena. We were introduced to the world of astronomy by the venerable Sir Patrick Moore. For anyone who does not know, Sir Patrick was an amateur astronomer who presented The Sky at Night, the longest-running television programme, for over 54 years, and made an outstanding contribution to astronomy. Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it is open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite.
Keep multiple Linux distros on a USB with this open source tool
Giving friends and neighbors a bootable USB drive containing your favorite Linux distribution is a great way to introduce neophyte Linux users to the experience we all enjoy. There are still a large number of folks who have never heard of Linux, and putting your favorite distribution on a bootable USB drive is a great way to break the ice. A few years ago, I was teaching an introductory computer class to a group of middle schoolers. We used old laptops, and I introduced the students to Fedora, Ubuntu, and Pop!_OS. When the class was over, I gave each student a copy of their favorite distribution to take home and install on a computer of their choice. They were eager to try their new skills at home.
