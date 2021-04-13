Games: Liam Dawe Asks for Support, Introduces More New Games for GNU/Linux
Enjoy what we do? Please support us if you're able to
It's been some time since we reached out to the community, so here's a reminder: we are completely funded by readers and we need your support.
We love what we do here, and we hope to continue doing it for a great many years to come. The industry is always changing, and Linux gaming especially has been through some evolutions over the past few years. We hope to always be reporting at the front of it and we can continue doing so with your help! We don't aim to be the first to report on things, we're not wanting a numbers game - we just try to make nice regular content for you to read, that perhaps you won't find elsewhere.
Unlike many sites, we don’t have any adverts. Not one single advert and we wish to remain that way, giving you a clean and clear website.
Free Game Tuesday - get 100% off on Nubarron, an adventure of an unlucky gnome
Here's your quick tip of the day! Until May 9, you can grab a free permanent copy of Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome on Steam. The developer, Nastycloud, originally tried crowdfunding it on Kickstarter and it wasn't successful. That was back in 2014 and then surprise - it launched anyway back in early 2020 which we completely missed. Now it's free for a while!
"Guide Gnome across the dangers of this twisted fairytale world. Can you break the make the annoying cloud go away? And recover his stolen Lucky Hat? Trust your friends? Find out in this, a casual platformer set in a beautiful painted world full of weird creatures you'll have to deal with."
GOG are having a big Polish games sale with a discount on the Razer store
Maybe time for a new game and some extra fancy hardware? DRM-free store GOG.com are offering you 15% off in the Razer store, if you buy from them during the Polish Games Festival. The celebration is going on due to Constitution Day which was on May 3.
Katja's Abyss: Tactics turns Minesweeper into a turn-based tactics game
What joy! Seeing even more developers try and take on the basic idea of Minesweeper with a fresh spin. Like Bonesweeper, the basics are the same as Minesweeper with you counting squares to find things. In Katja's Abyss: Tactics, you're mining for energy but there's enemies lurking in the mines that can take down your units.
"So you're the captain they just promoted at Echo Mining Corp, yeah? Listen, you've got the task of leading our crew of brave miners and engineers into the dangerous caves of Montmane. Your goal is to collect potent runoff from volatile Nodes of energy in the walls.
Nadir is an upcoming roguelike deckbuilder with 'artwork burning of infernal fire'
Polish studio Shockwork Games are working to bring us Nadir, an roguelike deckbuilder with artwork burning of infernal fire aimed at an adult audience due to the themes.
They actually say it's a "JRPG" mixed with a deckbuilder, although they're not situated in Japan, they're taking some elements from the popular genre. Taking inspiration from the likes of Dante's Divine Comedy and many more "extraordinary" works. In the game you "control powerful, yet extremely blemished teams of characters, each representing one of the deadly sins".
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a minority investment in Discord | GamingOnLinux
What does all this mean for the PC/Linux version? Thankfully, nothing. No changes are planned other than some new integration on PlayStation platforms.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is free on Stadia Pro, Head of Product at Stadia leaves
May the 4th be with you, if you're a Stadia Pro subscriber as you can now claim Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free. Yes, that's right. The Stadia team haven't even announced it, it's just there on the Stadia store ready to claim!
A pretty massive game to be giving away, although it wouldn't be the first since over time Stadia has given away a number of big titles with Stadia Pro.
Battle of wits: Antiguans revel in ancient board game
In addition to its cultural significance, there is another reason Mr Simon is one of Warri's staunchest advocates. Co-founder of the country's Warri Academy, he has seen the dividends it reaps in children's mathematical ability.
"When you teach kids to play, you don't just teach them the game but also our history and how it can help them mathematically," he tells the BBC. "We write a maths problem out for them and show them how Warri can solve it."
Steam Play Proton 6.3-3 is out now with Origin Overlay working, vkd3d-proton v2.3.1
Ready for another fun week testing out more games? Valve have you covered with the latest update to Proton.
If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux.
KDE Plasma 5.21.5 Released as the Last in the Series with More Bug Fixes
The KDE Plasma 5.21.5 point release is here to improve Wayland support by fixing a crash the occurred in the Plasma Wayland session when dragging a file over the panel and to position maximized GTK app windows to no longer be too high. Not Wayland related, comboboxes in GTK apps now use the correct drop-down arrow icon. The new Plasma System Monitor app has been improved again in this point release to no longer crash when selecting a new display style for any of the sensors, as well as to no longer lose the names of processes after modifying columns.
Android Leftovers
11 Best Free Linux Astronomy Apps (Updated 2021)
Astronomy is a branch of science that deals with the study of celestial objects (including stars, planets, moons, comets, asteroids, meteor showers, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies) and other phenomena. We were introduced to the world of astronomy by the venerable Sir Patrick Moore. For anyone who does not know, Sir Patrick was an amateur astronomer who presented The Sky at Night, the longest-running television programme, for over 54 years, and made an outstanding contribution to astronomy. Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it is open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite.
Keep multiple Linux distros on a USB with this open source tool
Giving friends and neighbors a bootable USB drive containing your favorite Linux distribution is a great way to introduce neophyte Linux users to the experience we all enjoy. There are still a large number of folks who have never heard of Linux, and putting your favorite distribution on a bootable USB drive is a great way to break the ice. A few years ago, I was teaching an introductory computer class to a group of middle schoolers. We used old laptops, and I introduced the students to Fedora, Ubuntu, and Pop!_OS. When the class was over, I gave each student a copy of their favorite distribution to take home and install on a computer of their choice. They were eager to try their new skills at home.
