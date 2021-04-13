Hardware: Arduino and NUC The DIY force is strong with these 10 Arduino Star Wars projects Hokey religions and ancient weapons might not be a match for a good blaster, but Arduino Star Wars projects certainly are. To celebrate May the 4th (also known as Star Wars Day), we’ve put together a list of inspired builds from a galaxy far, far away that you can make yourself.

The Hacksmith team made a Mandalorian jetpack using Arduino Almost all of us have thought “That thing looks pretty cool, I wish I could build one of my one” while watching a movie or TV show. In the latest Hacksmith video, the team set out to do just that – construct a jetpack that looks nearly identical to the one seen in The Mandalorian. The team began by cutting out several pieces of stainless steel with their CNC plasma cutter and then added some precise bends to form the shell. Because jetpack technology has not progressed enough to where people can fly with sleek packs, they had to settle with producing a couple of bright flames. This was accomplished by using the same techniques as their flamethrower build, as a propane tank provides fuel whose flow is regulated by a solenoid connected to an Arduino Mega with a custom PCB shield on top.

Intel Atlas Canyon NUC to feature Jasper Lake J-Series processors (Leak) Intel Jasper Lake N-series low-power processor family was introduced as an update to the Gemini Lake family last January, and the first Jasper Lake mini PC’s have just started to show up with mass production scheduled in mid-May. But now, courtesy of FanlessTech, we have more information about Intel Atlas Canyon NUC that will be offered with a choice of three Jasper Lake processors, namely Pentium Silver J6005, Celeron J5105, and Celeron J4505, all of which are J-series, and have yet to be announced/listed on Intel Ark website. [...] The mini PC will work with Windows 10 and various Linux distros, and Intel will offer various mounting options including picture frame keyholes, mounting indentations for cable ties, and VESA bracket, with the latter not included by default. What is really odd in this leak is that the model number of the processors and CPU & GPU frequencies are the same as for the N-Series. So J4505 looks identical to N4505, J5105 to N5105, and J6005 to N6005.

Peter Robinson: Fedora on the Pinebook Pro First thing to note here is that this is not limited to the Pinebook Pro, I’m just using it as the example for 64 bit Rockchip devices with SPI flash on Fedora. This post is focused on devices with SPI but I’ll do a separate follow-up post for other devices including details for writing to eMMC over USB. The story of Fedora on the Pinebook Pro, and other Rockchip devices, has been a sordid story of a lack of time, bugs, rabbit holes, more bugs and various other things. Not at all sordid at all really, mostly just a lack of time on my behalf, and nobody else stepping up to assist in a way to benefit all Fedora users, mostly they do one time hacks to sort themselves. Overall the support in Fedora for Rockchip devices has been quite solid for a number of releases. The problem has been with the early boot firmware, notable because without SPI flash it wants to splat itself across the first 8Mb of the disk, and if there was SPI flash it generally wasn’t overly stable/straight forward. Anyway we’re now in a place where devices with SPI flash should mostly work just fine, those devices without it will work with a little manual intervention, and while the support isn’t complete, and will need more polish, they’re all details we can polish with little interruption to users by standard package updates. By default users will have accelerated graphics and from my testing on GNOME 40 it’s by all accounts a pretty decent experience! Also: Community Blog monthly update: April 2021