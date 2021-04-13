today's howtos
-
How to install AMD GPU drivers on Ubuntu / Linux Mint - LinuxH2O
In this quick guide, you will learn how to install AMD GPU drivers on Ubuntu or any of its derivatives like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Zorin OS, Pop OS, MX Linux, etc.
Mesa is an open-source project that implements various APIs like OpenGL, Vulkan, VDPAU, etc for interactive 3D graphics. It provides driver support for different hardware manufactures like AMD, Intel, and sometimes Nvidia.
Mesa drivers are more efficient and up-to date, providing better performance to games and applications on Linux and Unix operating systems.
-
How to install KDE Plasma Desktop on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Rocky Linux 8, a new alternative to CentOS is here and if you want to try it out with KDE Plasma Desktop environment then here are the steps to install it on Rocky. You can also use these steps for AlmaLinux, RHEL, and CentOS 8.
KDE plasma is known for its Classic Desktop interface arrangements but with modern looks and elements. Thus, if you are using command line Rocky Linux or even the standard GNOME one. Then still we can install KDE Desktop on Rocky using few simple commands. And for that just go through this tutorial.
-
How to install and enable SNAP on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
-
How to reboot Debian using the command line
Linux OS has the ability to run without rebooting not for weeks, but for years. But sometimes there is a good reason to reboot your Linux system after a week or two, depending on the situation. Most of the time, there are two main reasons for the reboot. First, the reboot becomes necessary when you install a piece of software that requires a reboot to become functional. Secondly, when you update your system or perform some configurations that also require a reboot. Apart from that, there can be many other reasons for a reboot. Whatever the reason, you should know how to reboot a system so that all changes take effect.
If you are using a GUI version of Linux or physically accessing your system, rebooting the system is not a problem, but if you are using a headless version of the operating system or accessing it via SSH and only have command-line access. In this case, you should know how to reboot a system from the command line.
-
Install Eclipse IDE on Opensuse leap 15.2 or Tumbleweed Linux
-
How to edit stuff that you've already commited to git? (And squash as a bonus)
So, you’re in the middle of a review, and have couple of commits but one of the comments is asking you to modify a line that belongs to second to last, or even the first commit in your list, and you’re not willing to do...
-
How to Monitor Linux Server and Process Metrics from Browser
In the past, we’ve covered lots of command-line-based tools for monitoring Linux performance, such as top, htop, atop, glances, and more, and a number of web-based tools such as cockpit, pydash, linux-dash, just to mention but a few. You can also run glances in web server mode to monitor remote servers. But all that aside, we have discovered yet another simple server monitoring tool that we would like to share with you, called Scout_Realtime.
-
How to List USB Devices in Linux
Nowadays, many computer peripherals such as webcams, mice, scanners, printers, hard drives, USB (Pendrive) now come as USB devices. Once these devices are connected to the Desktop or server it's important to know the device name or device path. This helps to identify USB devices for the tasks such as formatting.
In Linux, all device files are stored in /dev directory and must be available to the OS during the system boot.
In this tutorial, I will show you the various ways to list USB devices on Linux. Most commands mentioned here should work on all Linux distributions.
-
How to Clone Virtual Machine in VirtualBox
Installing a fresh operating system on VirtualBox is easy and can be done in a short time. After that, there are so many steps like installing packages, hardening the OS, updating drivers, configuring development environments, etc.. have to be done.
This is ok if you have just one virtual machine to work with. What if you need to repeat the same procedure for 5, 10, or 15 more virtual machines? Do you think it is easy to set up everything manually for all the virtual machines? It is a time-consuming task, right? This is where the cloning process comes into play.
-
How To Install Monitorix on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Monitorix on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Monitorix is a free, open-source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor as many services and system resources as possible. It has been created to be used under production Linux/UNIX servers, but due to its simplicity and small size can be used on embedded devices as well. Monitorix also is run on most Linux-based operating systems including, CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Monitorix system monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Add a Directory to PATH in Linux [Quick Tip]
The PATH variable in Linux stores the path to the directories where it should look for executables when you run a command.
-
How To Extend KVM Virtual Machine Disk Size In Linux
This brief guide explains what is Virt-size command line tool and how can we expand or extend KVM virtual machine disk size using Virt-resize tool in Linux.
The other day I noticed that one of my KVM Virtual machine is running out of disk space. I couldn't install any new applications or couldn't save files due to low disk space. To fix this issue, I simply increased the size of a KVM virtual machine's disk using virt-size command. I personally tested the steps given below to increase the disk size of a CentOS 8 KVM virtual machine and it worked as expected.
-
A sudden Hackney SSL's unknown certificate authority error
A small report on how upgrading OTP to version 23 brought out unknown certificate authority errors when making requests from HTTP libraries based on Hackney.
-
Despite many false alarms, Linux malware scares still abound
Despite numerous false alarms from security firms in the past — which have been enthusiastically spread by technology writers — it still appears that all a security firm or group of researchers has to do to gain some headlines is to write a post mentioning Linux and malware in the same sentence. On 28 April, a Chinese research group NetLab published details about what it claimed was a "long live secret backdoor with 0 VT detection". The word Linux was not in the headline, but once one read the first paragraph, there it was in bold text: "A close look at the sample revealed it to be a backdoor targeting Linux X64 systems, a family that has been around for at least 3 years." [emphais as in original] Some basic questions were not answered – and they were asked by someone who posted a response to the blog. This user, who goes by the name John Mellor, asked: "Anyone can write an executable to do nefarious things, but what is the entry path onto the system? What compromise is used to install it? Who uses that package and has it misconfigured to allow this executable to be installed? Without this key information, this admittedly excellent analysis of the payload is useless. What is the CVE number?" Also: A Now-Patched Linux Kernel Vulnerability Could Lead To Data Leaks [Ed: Grossly overrated and mostly hyped up (at one time) by Microsoft-connected media, looking to distract from the back doors Microsoft puts in virtually everything]
Hardware: Arduino and NUC
Peter Robinson: Fedora on the Pinebook Pro
First thing to note here is that this is not limited to the Pinebook Pro, I’m just using it as the example for 64 bit Rockchip devices with SPI flash on Fedora. This post is focused on devices with SPI but I’ll do a separate follow-up post for other devices including details for writing to eMMC over USB. The story of Fedora on the Pinebook Pro, and other Rockchip devices, has been a sordid story of a lack of time, bugs, rabbit holes, more bugs and various other things. Not at all sordid at all really, mostly just a lack of time on my behalf, and nobody else stepping up to assist in a way to benefit all Fedora users, mostly they do one time hacks to sort themselves. Overall the support in Fedora for Rockchip devices has been quite solid for a number of releases. The problem has been with the early boot firmware, notable because without SPI flash it wants to splat itself across the first 8Mb of the disk, and if there was SPI flash it generally wasn’t overly stable/straight forward. Anyway we’re now in a place where devices with SPI flash should mostly work just fine, those devices without it will work with a little manual intervention, and while the support isn’t complete, and will need more polish, they’re all details we can polish with little interruption to users by standard package updates. By default users will have accelerated graphics and from my testing on GNOME 40 it’s by all accounts a pretty decent experience! Also: Community Blog monthly update: April 2021
GNOME 3.38.6 Desktop Environment Released with Various Bug Fixes
Coming one and a half months after GNOME 3.38.5, the GNOME 3.38.6 point release is here to update the Epiphany web browser with the ability to allow launching of external URLs when triggered by user action, as well as to update the File Roller archive manager to skip files with symlinks in parents. It also fixes a huge CPU consumption bug in the Gedit text editor, which occurred when a folder with content is deleted in the filebrower plugin. In addition, Gedit now uses the current document path when opening a new file to address a regression introduced in a previous version.
