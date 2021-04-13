Kernel: Speculative Page Faulting, lash-Friendly File-System (F2FS), Perf Tooling
A Fresh Take On Speculative Page Faulting Aims For The Mainline Kernel
Over the years there have been a number of rounds of patches published for speculative page faulting. The goal has been to support user-space page-faults without holding the memory management semaphores and to ultimately allow for better performance especially with threaded workloads. A fresh take on the speculative page faulting (SPF) functionality was recently volleyed on the kernel mailing list.
Various kernel developers have been involved with Linux's speculative page faulting patches in recent years albeit none over the finish line for the mainline kernel but some Android vendors and other third-parties have carried SPF patches in some cases.
F2FS Adds New Mount Options With Linux 5.13, Other Improvements - Phoronix
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates for Linux 5.13 have been submitted in providing the latest features for this flash-optimized file-system.
One of the new mount options with F2FS for this kernel is "checkpoint_merge". Under the "checkpoint_merge" option, a kernel thread is used for handling F2FS checkpoints. "Once we start to manage the IO priority along with blk-cgroup, the checkpoint operation can be processed in a lower priority under the process context. Since the checkpoint holds all the filesystem operations, we give a higher priority to the checkpoint thread all the time."
Linux's Perf Tools Prepares For Intel Alder Lake, Adds New AMD Zen 3 Events - Phoronix
Linux's perf tooling for dealing with hardware performance counters and associated monitoring has seen a number of nice updates for the Linux 5.13 kernel cycle.
As usual, Intel continues to lead on the perf front for exposing their hardware's many performance counters and ensuring good integration for Linux profiling and analysis. With Linux 5.13 there is now support for hybrid PMUs in preparing for forthcoming heterogeneous processor designs like Alder Lake with a mix of Core and Atom CPU cores.
Despite many false alarms, Linux malware scares still abound
Despite numerous false alarms from security firms in the past — which have been enthusiastically spread by technology writers — it still appears that all a security firm or group of researchers has to do to gain some headlines is to write a post mentioning Linux and malware in the same sentence. On 28 April, a Chinese research group NetLab published details about what it claimed was a "long live secret backdoor with 0 VT detection". The word Linux was not in the headline, but once one read the first paragraph, there it was in bold text: "A close look at the sample revealed it to be a backdoor targeting Linux X64 systems, a family that has been around for at least 3 years." [emphais as in original] Some basic questions were not answered – and they were asked by someone who posted a response to the blog. This user, who goes by the name John Mellor, asked: "Anyone can write an executable to do nefarious things, but what is the entry path onto the system? What compromise is used to install it? Who uses that package and has it misconfigured to allow this executable to be installed? Without this key information, this admittedly excellent analysis of the payload is useless. What is the CVE number?" Also: A Now-Patched Linux Kernel Vulnerability Could Lead To Data Leaks [Ed: Grossly overrated and mostly hyped up (at one time) by Microsoft-connected media, looking to distract from the back doors Microsoft puts in virtually everything]
Hardware: Arduino and NUC
Peter Robinson: Fedora on the Pinebook Pro
First thing to note here is that this is not limited to the Pinebook Pro, I’m just using it as the example for 64 bit Rockchip devices with SPI flash on Fedora. This post is focused on devices with SPI but I’ll do a separate follow-up post for other devices including details for writing to eMMC over USB. The story of Fedora on the Pinebook Pro, and other Rockchip devices, has been a sordid story of a lack of time, bugs, rabbit holes, more bugs and various other things. Not at all sordid at all really, mostly just a lack of time on my behalf, and nobody else stepping up to assist in a way to benefit all Fedora users, mostly they do one time hacks to sort themselves. Overall the support in Fedora for Rockchip devices has been quite solid for a number of releases. The problem has been with the early boot firmware, notable because without SPI flash it wants to splat itself across the first 8Mb of the disk, and if there was SPI flash it generally wasn’t overly stable/straight forward. Anyway we’re now in a place where devices with SPI flash should mostly work just fine, those devices without it will work with a little manual intervention, and while the support isn’t complete, and will need more polish, they’re all details we can polish with little interruption to users by standard package updates. By default users will have accelerated graphics and from my testing on GNOME 40 it’s by all accounts a pretty decent experience! Also: Community Blog monthly update: April 2021
GNOME 3.38.6 Desktop Environment Released with Various Bug Fixes
Coming one and a half months after GNOME 3.38.5, the GNOME 3.38.6 point release is here to update the Epiphany web browser with the ability to allow launching of external URLs when triggered by user action, as well as to update the File Roller archive manager to skip files with symlinks in parents. It also fixes a huge CPU consumption bug in the Gedit text editor, which occurred when a folder with content is deleted in the filebrower plugin. In addition, Gedit now uses the current document path when opening a new file to address a regression introduced in a previous version.
