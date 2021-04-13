Despite many false alarms, Linux malware scares still abound Despite numerous false alarms from security firms in the past — which have been enthusiastically spread by technology writers — it still appears that all a security firm or group of researchers has to do to gain some headlines is to write a post mentioning Linux and malware in the same sentence. On 28 April, a Chinese research group NetLab published details about what it claimed was a "long live secret backdoor with 0 VT detection". The word Linux was not in the headline, but once one read the first paragraph, there it was in bold text: "A close look at the sample revealed it to be a backdoor targeting Linux X64 systems, a family that has been around for at least 3 years." [emphais as in original] Some basic questions were not answered – and they were asked by someone who posted a response to the blog. This user, who goes by the name John Mellor, asked: "Anyone can write an executable to do nefarious things, but what is the entry path onto the system? What compromise is used to install it? Who uses that package and has it misconfigured to allow this executable to be installed? Without this key information, this admittedly excellent analysis of the payload is useless. What is the CVE number?" Also: A Now-Patched Linux Kernel Vulnerability Could Lead To Data Leaks [Ed: Grossly overrated and mostly hyped up (at one time) by Microsoft-connected media, looking to distract from the back doors Microsoft puts in virtually everything]

Hardware: Arduino and NUC The DIY force is strong with these 10 Arduino Star Wars projects Hokey religions and ancient weapons might not be a match for a good blaster, but Arduino Star Wars projects certainly are. To celebrate May the 4th (also known as Star Wars Day), we’ve put together a list of inspired builds from a galaxy far, far away that you can make yourself.

The Hacksmith team made a Mandalorian jetpack using Arduino Almost all of us have thought “That thing looks pretty cool, I wish I could build one of my one” while watching a movie or TV show. In the latest Hacksmith video, the team set out to do just that – construct a jetpack that looks nearly identical to the one seen in The Mandalorian. The team began by cutting out several pieces of stainless steel with their CNC plasma cutter and then added some precise bends to form the shell. Because jetpack technology has not progressed enough to where people can fly with sleek packs, they had to settle with producing a couple of bright flames. This was accomplished by using the same techniques as their flamethrower build, as a propane tank provides fuel whose flow is regulated by a solenoid connected to an Arduino Mega with a custom PCB shield on top.

Intel Atlas Canyon NUC to feature Jasper Lake J-Series processors (Leak) Intel Jasper Lake N-series low-power processor family was introduced as an update to the Gemini Lake family last January, and the first Jasper Lake mini PC’s have just started to show up with mass production scheduled in mid-May. But now, courtesy of FanlessTech, we have more information about Intel Atlas Canyon NUC that will be offered with a choice of three Jasper Lake processors, namely Pentium Silver J6005, Celeron J5105, and Celeron J4505, all of which are J-series, and have yet to be announced/listed on Intel Ark website. [...] The mini PC will work with Windows 10 and various Linux distros, and Intel will offer various mounting options including picture frame keyholes, mounting indentations for cable ties, and VESA bracket, with the latter not included by default. What is really odd in this leak is that the model number of the processors and CPU & GPU frequencies are the same as for the N-Series. So J4505 looks identical to N4505, J5105 to N5105, and J6005 to N6005.