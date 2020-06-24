Programming and Standards
Rust programming language: We want to take it into the mainstream, says Facebook
Facebook has joined the Rust Foundation, the organization driving the Rust programming language, alongside Amazon Web Services, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, and Mozilla.
Facebook is the latest tech giant to ramp up its adoption of Rust, a language initially developed by Mozilla that's become popular for systems programming because of its memory safety guarantees compared to fast languages C and C++. Rust is appealing for writing components like drivers and compilers.
Rust 1.52.0 pre-release testing
The 1.52.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, May 6th. Release notes can be found here.
Rust Core Team Update: May 2021
Hey everyone! Back in August of last year, the core team wrote a blog post titled "Laying the foundation for Rust's Future." Ever since then, the Core Team has been doing a tremendous amount of work to help get the foundation going, and prepare the project for the changes that have now occurred because of these events.
But that also means we've been very quiet! This sort of work has largely been focused inward, and not really something that's visible from the outside, even if you are on a Rust team. However, thanks to these efforts, the Foundation now exists, and is starting to work on its mission. That also means it's time for the core team to shift the focus of its work.
Linux Fu: Mixing Bash And Python | Hackaday
Although bash scripts are regularly maligned, they do have a certain simplicity and ease of creation that makes them hard to resist. But sometimes you really need to do some heavy lifting in another language. I’ll talk about Python, but actually, you can use many different languages with this technique, although you might need a little adaptation, depending on your language of choice.
Of course, you don’t have to do anything special to call another program from a bash script. After all, that’s what it’s mainly used for: calling other programs. However, it isn’t very handy to have your script spread out over multiple files. They can get out of sync and if you want to send it to someone or another machine, you have to remember what to get. It is nicer to have everything in one file.
How (and why) to rid software of insensitive language. [Ed: This is a sort of corporate trolling (against communities) by inherently racist monopolies, looking to deflect from their own bad behaviour]
I’ve been in the software industry for a long time. As those that work here know, and those that use software can see, it changes quickly. I feel like I’m releasing a new feature or fix every other day. It’s actually one of the amazing things about the software industry, and something that I genuinely love. But as fast as the industry moves there is one area that seems to be out of step with the world – the words and phrases we continue to use when developing and in documentation.
Some words of course don’t matter, but then there are the words that can evoke a gut wrenching feeling every time they are read or heard. Words like “master”, “slave”, “blacklist”, “dummy”, etc., may mean nothing to you beyond what they are used for in your industry, but to others they could be triggering thoughts and emotions that you might only sympathetically understand. While it’s easy to dismiss these words as “no big deal” because “the usage has no connection to the emotional triggers,” does that really matter? Isn’t it just better to err on the side of avoiding the possibility of triggering further negativity?
Qt 6.0.4 Released
I am happy to inform we have released Qt 6.0.4 today.
From the Qt 6.0.4 Release Note you can find the list of fixes and the overview of all important changes in the Qt 6.0.4 release. Qt 6.0.4 will be the last release from Qt 6.0 series but don't worry: Qt 6.1.0 is released soon and we will continue releasing patch releases to the top of it like we did with Qt 6.0.
The various ways to check if an integer is even
But actually, the way most people test whether a number is even is wrong. It’s not your fault, computers think differently than we do. And in most cases, the compiler fixes your mistake for you. But it’s been a long day of talking about Alpine governance, so I thought I would have some fun.
However, a quick note: for these examples, I am using ML, specifically the OCaml dialect of it. Translating these expressions to your language however should not be difficult, and I will provide C-like syntax for the right answer below too.
Python and me, or when in Rome...
I've written in the past somewhat opaquely about certain programming languages and my complaints about them. One that I'm not afraid to complain about by name is Python. You can look in enough of my old posts to see this pattern keeps coming up. It never fails to make my life more interesting than it has to be.
So, with that said, one of the things I decided we needed at $COMPANY was something that would let us handle SEVs (you know, outages, site events, whatever?) well. What they had already when I arrived was, to put it mildly, cute. It was basically a wrapper around the Jira category they already had to track these things, plus it would blast out mails to extra places when someone commented in the tool. Unfortunately, those mails also tended to start full-on reply-to-all spam fests due to their scattershot nature. *Every person* was getting *every update* to *every SEV*.
Linux X86 Assembly – How to Build a Hello World Program in NASM
A processor understands bytecode instructions specific to that architecture. We as humans use mnemonics to make building these instructions easier than remembering a bunch of binary codes. These mnemonics are known as assembly instructions. This is one of the lowest levels of programming that can be done. This programming is a bit of a lost art and I remember trying to learn about it, there was not much material on the internet regarding it. This series is designed to discuss some basic tutorials and to give examples for people to get started with when it comes to building X86 assembly on Linux-based systems.
[Former FSF Board Member] Benjamin Mako Hill: NSF CAREER Award
In exciting professional news, it was recently announced that I got an National Science Foundation CAREER award! The CAREER is the US NSF’s most prestigious award for early-career faculty. In addition to the recognition, the award involves a bunch of money for me to put toward my research over the next 5 years. The Department of Communication at the University of Washington has put up a very nice web page announcing the thing. It’s all very exciting and a huge honor. I’m very humbled.
The grant will support a bunch of new research to develop and test a theory about the relationship between governance and online community lifecycles. If you’ve been reading this blog for a while, you’ll know that I’ve been involved in a bunch of research to describe how peer production communities tend to follow common patterns of growth and decline as well as a studies that show that many open communities become increasingly closed in ways that deter lots of the kinds contributions that made the communities successful in the first place.
[Curl dev] Daniel Stenberg: Every base is base 10
Since I consider this picture such an iconic classic and masterpiece, I decided I better host it here in a small attempt to preserve it for everyone to enjoy.
Link-o-Rama: FTP is 50, stick with email, FVWM(3) …
The File Transfer Protocol is now 50 years old. 50. FTP has outlasted quite a few protocols in that time, evolved a great deal, and been used to transfer Heaven only knows how many files. I hope that Abhay Bhushan is basking a bit in the knowledge that his creation is still widely used half a century later.
Understanding OpenSSH's future deprecation of the 'ssh-rsa' signature scheme
More or less a year ago I flailed around about what this meant. Now I think that I understand more about what is going on, enough so to talk about what is really affected and why. Helping this out is that since the OpenSSH 8.5 release notes, OpenSSH has had the current, more explicit wording above about the situation.
