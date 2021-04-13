Games: GamerOS, Wolfire Games Lawsuit and More Big screen gaming distribution GamerOS continues picking up the SteamOS slack | GamingOnLinux While Valve continue ignoring SteamOS for now, GamerOS continues to mature the big-screen Linux experience with another big release available to download now. It's a genuinely good Linux distribution if you want a console-like experience. Giving you the Steam Big Picture mode, along with their Steam Buddy tool that allows you to install from other sources. GamerOS 24 upgrades some of the main components of Linux including Kernel 5.11.16, Mesa drivers 21.0.3, NVIDIA 465.27 along with upgrades to their compositor, their Steam Tweaks tool and their Steam Buddy tool.

Valve's anti-competitive nature? Wolfire Games has taken Valve to court in a class action lawsuit over the allegation of unfair business practices

Check out Eudora, a lo-fi real-time strategy game inspired by classics like Dune 2 and C&C I'm such a sucker when it comes to traditional styled RTS games so I couldn't pass up on checking out Eudora. Originally made for the DOS Games Jam back in early 2020, it's continued to be polished up and is a surprisingly great little free RTS. "As was common with games of this era, gameplay focuses on resource collection, power management, and basebuilding (including walls and other base defenses). A clickable minimap is enabled after building the Radar structure. Ten buildable units (plus a superweapon ability) can be used to destroy the enemy forces across seven maps, including special stealth and survival scenarios, with some featuring bonus units not normally accessible without cheat codes.

After many years, Switchcars is done and has left Early Access Switchcars is a very strange game. One where you run along, throw a hook into cars to speed up, pinch all sorts of vehicles and try to outrun strange alien creatures. After being in development for eight years, with at least five of those in Early Access on Steam the 1.1 update is out now and so it's finally left Early Access. This is the biggest update to the game in its history adding in loads of new content including almost 200 new vehicles, a full editor to make your own vehicles and props, a "rally" game mode, a mod manager, new engine sounds plus tons of other improvements and fixes.

today's leftovers mintCast 360 – Uno Reverse Card First up, in our Wanderings, I fly like an eagle, Joe goes to Florida, Moss is attacked by the trees, Mike wings it. Then, in the News, a Linux Mint update, Ubuntu too! Wenty-1.04, everyone’s favorite: NFTs, and more. In Security, meet the new hacking tools, same as the old hacking tools, a reverse Uno card, QNAP, and the University of Minnesota.

Marcus Lundblad: Spring Maps Since it was a while since the release of GNOME 40, I thought it might be time again for a post. Since the 40.0 release there's just been a bug fix release (40.1) where, among other things, a bug where toggling a place as a favorite and then “unfavoring” it again, made it impossible to select that place again until restarting Maps. And in master, leading towards 41 there's also been some goings-on.

Humble Choice for May is up now with Metro Exodus, Hellpoint, Fury Unleashed + more Ready to grab another bundle of interesting games? Humble Choice for May is up now with Metro Exodus being the big headliner game this month. Humble Choice (previously Humble Monthly) gives a selection of games for subscribers to claim and keep each month, with it usually having a few big games plus a few smaller across different priced tiers to claim different amounts. [...] Not a big selection for Linux native titles but looks like a nicely varied selection overall. Some of the others will likely work in some form with Steam Play Proton.

HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC – Multiple Operating Systems – Week 5 This is a weekly blog looking at the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC running Linux. This week’s blog looks at some of the ways you can run programs from different operating systems on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC. We examine hardware virtualization, dual booting, as well as using a compatibility layer. This machine was made available by Bargain Hardware. Bargain Hardware retails refurbished servers, workstations, PCs, and laptops to consumers and businesses worldwide. All systems are completely customisable on their website along with a vast offering of clean-pulled, tested components and enterprise replacement parts. They supply machines with a choice of Linux distros: Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora. Our HP EliteDesk has an Intel i5-6500T processor with 4 cores. It uses the Intel Skylake chipset, comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB Samsung M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Go full Retro with this custom Linux terminal for your Chromebook I love to tinker. I spend a good portion of my week fiddling around with the Linux container on Chrome OS just to see what I can or can’t do with Crostini. While I’m no Linux guru, I have become fairly handy at navigating the terminal app and living in the “command line.” The Linux terminal on Chrome OS has undergone some upgrades over the past year that have given users some customization options and that’s great but sometimes, you just want to take a step back in time and reminisce a little bit. You can find a wide variety of terminals and terminal emulators that can be installed in the Debian 10 container that runs on Chrome OS but today, I stumbled upon one in particular that really took me back. If you got your start in computing on dinosaurs like an Apple II or a DOS PC, you’re probably familiar with the old-school cathode tube displays. Just one look at this antiquated screen drums up enough nostalgia to take me all the way back to grade school and I love it. Cool Retro Terminal is an emulator that gives you that very experience right on your Chromebook.