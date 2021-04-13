Games: GamerOS, Wolfire Games Lawsuit and More
While Valve continue ignoring SteamOS for now, GamerOS continues to mature the big-screen Linux experience with another big release available to download now.
It's a genuinely good Linux distribution if you want a console-like experience. Giving you the Steam Big Picture mode, along with their Steam Buddy tool that allows you to install from other sources. GamerOS 24 upgrades some of the main components of Linux including Kernel 5.11.16, Mesa drivers 21.0.3, NVIDIA 465.27 along with upgrades to their compositor, their Steam Tweaks tool and their Steam Buddy tool.
Wolfire Games has taken Valve to court in a class action lawsuit over the allegation of unfair business practices
I'm such a sucker when it comes to traditional styled RTS games so I couldn't pass up on checking out Eudora. Originally made for the DOS Games Jam back in early 2020, it's continued to be polished up and is a surprisingly great little free RTS.
"As was common with games of this era, gameplay focuses on resource collection, power management, and basebuilding (including walls and other base defenses). A clickable minimap is enabled after building the Radar structure.
Ten buildable units (plus a superweapon ability) can be used to destroy the enemy forces across seven maps, including special stealth and survival scenarios, with some featuring bonus units not normally accessible without cheat codes.
Switchcars is a very strange game. One where you run along, throw a hook into cars to speed up, pinch all sorts of vehicles and try to outrun strange alien creatures. After being in development for eight years, with at least five of those in Early Access on Steam the 1.1 update is out now and so it's finally left Early Access.
This is the biggest update to the game in its history adding in loads of new content including almost 200 new vehicles, a full editor to make your own vehicles and props, a "rally" game mode, a mod manager, new engine sounds plus tons of other improvements and fixes.
today's leftovers
First up, in our Wanderings, I fly like an eagle, Joe goes to Florida, Moss is attacked by the trees, Mike wings it.
Then, in the News, a Linux Mint update, Ubuntu too! Wenty-1.04, everyone’s favorite: NFTs, and more.
In Security, meet the new hacking tools, same as the old hacking tools, a reverse Uno card, QNAP, and the University of Minnesota.
Since it was a while since the release of GNOME 40, I thought it might be time again for a post.
Since the 40.0 release there's just been a bug fix release (40.1) where, among other things, a bug where toggling a place as a favorite and then “unfavoring” it again, made it impossible to select that place again until restarting Maps.
And in master, leading towards 41 there's also been some goings-on.
Ready to grab another bundle of interesting games? Humble Choice for May is up now with Metro Exodus being the big headliner game this month.
Humble Choice (previously Humble Monthly) gives a selection of games for subscribers to claim and keep each month, with it usually having a few big games plus a few smaller across different priced tiers to claim different amounts.
[...]
Not a big selection for Linux native titles but looks like a nicely varied selection overall. Some of the others will likely work in some form with Steam Play Proton.
This is a weekly blog looking at the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC running Linux.
This week’s blog looks at some of the ways you can run programs from different operating systems on the HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC. We examine hardware virtualization, dual booting, as well as using a compatibility layer.
This machine was made available by Bargain Hardware. Bargain Hardware retails refurbished servers, workstations, PCs, and laptops to consumers and businesses worldwide. All systems are completely customisable on their website along with a vast offering of clean-pulled, tested components and enterprise replacement parts. They supply machines with a choice of Linux distros: Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora.
Our HP EliteDesk has an Intel i5-6500T processor with 4 cores. It uses the Intel Skylake chipset, comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB Samsung M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.
I love to tinker. I spend a good portion of my week fiddling around with the Linux container on Chrome OS just to see what I can or can’t do with Crostini. While I’m no Linux guru, I have become fairly handy at navigating the terminal app and living in the “command line.” The Linux terminal on Chrome OS has undergone some upgrades over the past year that have given users some customization options and that’s great but sometimes, you just want to take a step back in time and reminisce a little bit.
You can find a wide variety of terminals and terminal emulators that can be installed in the Debian 10 container that runs on Chrome OS but today, I stumbled upon one in particular that really took me back. If you got your start in computing on dinosaurs like an Apple II or a DOS PC, you’re probably familiar with the old-school cathode tube displays. Just one look at this antiquated screen drums up enough nostalgia to take me all the way back to grade school and I love it. Cool Retro Terminal is an emulator that gives you that very experience right on your Chromebook.
Servers Leftovers
Much of what the company does starts with CDC. It developed its own CDC technology to capture binary data from relational databases, which enables it to get the freshest possible data out of the database. It supports Db2 for i and Db2 for Linux, Unix, and Windows (LUW), in addition to other popular databases, like Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, and Postgres.
A private cloud is an integral part of a hybrid multi-cloud strategy for financial services organisations. It enables financial institutions to derive competitive advantage from agile implementations without incurring the security and business risks of a public cloud.
Private clouds provide a more stable solution for financial institutions by dedicating exclusive hardware within financial firms’ own data centres. Private clouds also enable financial institutions to move from a traditional IT engagement model to a DevOps model and transform their IT groups from an infrastructure provider to a service provider (via a SaaS model).
Oracle Private Cloud at Customer is a subscription service that provides local Infrastructure as a Service to customers. It is based on an on-premises installation of the Oracle Private Cloud Appliance, which Oracle maintains and monitors.
In this week’s Training Tuesday blog, we present a set of free, short training videos that demonstrate the self-service administrator tasks for Oracle Private Cloud at Customer within Oracle Enterprise Manager. The administrator tasks center on supporting the entire lifecycle of a self-service environment including actions such as infrastructure and database-as-a-service setup, managing software libraries, changing admin roles, creating services, providing self-service portal access, resource scaling, and finally service termination and resource clean-up.
This series of videos provides demonstrations of a number of configuration tasks to enable rapid and managed deployment of servers in a virtualized environment. You learn how to create, deploy, configure, administer, and monitor your virtual machines with Oracle Enterprise Manager Cloud Control.
The good news is that cloud computing, Kubernetes, and cloud-native computing have combined to make software development faster and more powerful than ever. The bad news is that keeping an eye on all that is harder than ever. That's why New Relic's contribution of Pixie, its Kubernetes-native in-cluster observability platform, as a new open-source project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) under the Apache 2.0 license is good news.
Kernel: Mesa, CVE-2020-28588, Turbostat
Going on for a few years now has been some Mesa optimizations for AMD Ryzen CPUs and in particular L3 cache optimizations. There is now a fix to re-enable this support after it was mistakenly broken earlier this year.
Back in March and back-ported to stable with Mesa 21.0.2 was an effort to improve the AMD L3 cache calculation code. This was due to the prior code breaking on dual socket AMD EPYC systems checked, but it turns out that fix was broken itself.
Researchers at Cisco Talos have discovered an information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2020-28588) in the Linux kernel. An update is now available that fixes the issue. According to Shachar Menashe, VP Security, Vdoo, a specialist in product security, the vulnerability looks like an easy one to exploit:
“This newly discovered vulnerability indeed looks very actionable and easy to exploit under the right technical conditions, so we recommend affected vendors to update their kernel or apply the patch. These kinds of vulnerabilities are almost exclusively used as part of a local privilege escalation attack chain to circumvent the Linux kernel randomization (KASLR) mitigation.
The Turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting on CPU topology and various power/frequency metrics has some useful additions pending for the Linux 5.13 kernel.
With Turbostat's development being led by Intel and their significant engineering resources, it's no surprise they are always punctual in their new enablement support. With Linux 5.13 the Turbostat tool adds support for Alder Lake mobile processors as well as Ice Lake D. There are also fixes/tweaks to existing CPU support.
