today's howtos
-
How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Linux Desktop
LibreOffice is an open-source and much powerful personal productivity office suite for Linux, Windows & Mac, that provides feature-rich functions for word documents, data processing, spreadsheets, presentation, drawing, Calc, Math, and much more.
LibreOffice has a large number of satisfied users across the globe with almost 200 million downloads as of now. It supports more than 115 languages and runs on all major operating systems.
-
How To Install Apache Nifi on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Nifi on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache NIFI is an open-source scalable tool to manage transformation, data routing, and system mediation logic. To put it in layman’s terms nifi simply automates the flow of data between two or more systems. Apache NiFi supports powerful and scalable directed graphs of data routing, transformation, and system mediation logic.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Nifi on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to best set up command aliases on Linux
Used frequently, bash aliases can make working on the Linux command line a lot smoother and easier, but they can also be complicated and hard to remember. This post examines how you might make your aliases work for you rather than vice versa.
[...]
One of the nice things about aliases is that they remain available as you move around in your file system. They don't depend on your location or what's in your PATH variable. If you end up with 65 aliases, you might need to check them from time to time just to remember what they do. However, if you have to check very often, they might not be serving you as well as they should.
-
Static and dynamic IP address configurations for DHCP | Enable Sysadmin
IP address configuration is one of the most critical, if simple, settings on your network devices. Workstations, servers, routers, and other components must have properly assigned IP address settings to participate on the network.
This two-part article series covers static and dynamic IP address settings and the configuration of a DHCP server. This article (part one) defines network identities, contrasts static and dynamic configurations, and covers the commands needed to manage the settings. Part two covers the deployment of a DHCP server, DHCP scope configuration, and client-side management of dynamic IP addresses.
-
How to install Kubuntu 21.04
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kubuntu 21.04.
-
How to create Rocky Linux 8 bootable usb drive - Linux Shout
To try out Rocky Linux 8 on our physical system we either need a bootable USB drive or DVD/CD. However, DVD is not common now, thus USB is the preferred option. And here in this tutorial, we let you know the steps for creating a bootable USB drive for Rocky Linux 8 using Rufus or BalenaEtcher.
-
How to configure Noscript for ordinary users
The Noscript Security Suite (NSS) is a fantastic, fantastic tool. It comes as an extension for Firefox and various Chromium-based browsers, and what it does is transform the useless, noisy so-called "modern" Internet into a pool of tranquility. And it does so by blocking scripts and other elements on Web pages. Beautiful, elegant. You end up with a fast, quiet experience. No nagging, no overhead. When you do need scripting, you selectively enable it. Works great, but only if you're a techie.
Unfortunately, for common folks AKA not nerds, this is not a solution. They can't be bothered with per-site permissions, figuring out if something is broken when scripts don't run, or similar. But then, what if you do want to have all the flexibility of non-restricted browsing but still use some of the great powers of Noscript? Well, I think I may have the formula. Follow me.
-
How to accurately match OVAL security data to installed RPMs
Red Hat publishes security data using the Open Vulnerability and Assessment Language (OVAL). Depending on what you have installed, according to the Red Hat and OVAL compatibility FAQ, you'll need to scan streams for all products installed on your system. This post aims to answer the question of how to determine which stream to use when scanning a system. We’ll use an operating system and container image as target systems to explore the topic.
On April 27, 2020 Red Hat started publishing repository-to-CPE mapping data (JSON file) to make this task easier. Then in December 2020 we added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux update streams such as Extended Update Support (EUS).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project. The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.
Inkscape 1.1 RC1 Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor
The Inkscape 1.1-rc1 release is the last step before officially releasing this first major post-1.0 Inkscape version. Inkscape 1.1 introduces a welcome dialog, a command palette to help with keyboard shortcuts, a new outline overlay mode, a rewritten dialog docking system, support for exporting as JPEG / TIFF / optimized PNG / WebP directly from the editor, and a wide variety of other improvements.
GNU Zile 2.6.2 Is Released
Zile is a very minimal Emacs clone that is described in the brief manual page as "Zile Is Lossy Emacs". Zile developer Reuben Thomas is "happy to announce a shiny new 2.6.2 release of GNU Zile" is exactly one bug-fix. And that's it. [...] Zile is, of course, not a complete Emacs clone, it is a minimal one. There are no web browser, calculator, calendar or games included. We leave it up to you to pounder why Emacs has those features and how essential they really are to a text editor. The lack of games and other text editor features makes Zile a small ./configure && make compile that produces a decently small 372K binary. You will need the libgee GObject collection library and, for some reason, help2man. You can strip --strip-unneeded zile the binary down to 308K if you want to. A really brief test of Zile 2.6.2 reveals that it has some minor issues with modern luxuries like Unicode.
Best Budget Chia Farming Rig
Of course, there are a lot of other budget Chia farming rig options if you have your heart set on farming on a low-power platform. The Raspberry Pi costs less (eBay Raspberry Pi4), but requires assembly and really doesn’t have much power to farm at scale. For a processor it uses a Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC (up to 1.5GHz), it can have 4GB of RAM (or up to 8GB) and has four USB ports. It is one-sixth (though kits cost more) the price of the Nano but doesn’t come with storage (users can add it via microSD card or through the USB ports). The Raspberry Pi also definitely cannot plot Chia with any reasonable efficiency. Intel NUCs can be another option, but they have different issues. Primary amongst them is they’re often more expensive than the Nano and have less expandability. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the NUCs are either a kit like just a board, are missing storage, or feature HDDs. In fact, to match the specs of the Lenovo Nano you would be up around the $300 price range for a refurbished NUC and you still wouldn’t have the ports, USB, or dual network. [...] We have Ubuntu 20.10 installed on the M90n-1. If you are new to installing Chia Blockchain, there is a handy how-to guide that can be found here. The guide tells you what you need in terms of minimum specs for your system, and goes through over six different types of systems. As said, we are using Ubuntu here we used the CLI tool and followed the step-by-step instructions listed on the Chia INSTALL page. The whole process was fairly easy and was completed in less than 10 minutes. Also: More memory and new watchdog features for Arduino Cloud library
Recent comments
22 min 52 sec ago
29 min 45 sec ago
34 min ago
56 min 26 sec ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago