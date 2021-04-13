IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Detecting memory management bugs with GCC 11, Part 2: Deallocation functions
The first half of this article described dynamic memory allocation in C and C++, along with some of the new GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 11 features that help you detect errors in dynamic allocation. This second half completes the tour of GCC 11 features in this area and explains where the detection mechanism might report false positives or false negatives.
Throughout this article, I include links to the code examples on Compiler Explorer for those who would like to experiment. You will find the links above the source code of each example.
Memory error checking in C and C++: Comparing Sanitizers and Valgrind
This article compares two tools, Sanitizers and Valgrind, that find memory bugs in programs written in memory-unsafe languages. These two tools work in very different ways. Therefore, while Sanitizers (developed by Google engineers) presents several advantages over Valgrind, each has strengths and weaknesses. Note that the Sanitizers project has a plural name because the suite consists of several tools, which we will explore in this article.
Memory-checking tools are for memory-unsafe languages such as C and C++, not for Java, Python, and similar memory-safe languages. In memory-unsafe languages, it is easy to mistakenly write past the end of a memory buffer or read memory after it has been freed. Programs containing such bugs might run flawlessly most of the time and crash only very rarely. Catching these bugs is difficult, which is why we need tools for that purpose.
Valgrind imposes a much higher slowdown on programs than Sanitizers. A program running under Valgrind could run 20 to 50 times slower than in regular production. This can be a showstopper for CPU-intensive programs. The slowdown for Sanitizers is generally 2 to 4 times worse than regular production. Instead of Valgrind, you can specify the use of Sanitizers during compilation.
Building resilient event-driven architectures with Apache Kafka
Even though cloud-native computing has been around for some time—the Cloud Native Computing Foundation was started in 2015; an eon in computer time—not every developer has experienced the, uh, “joy” of dealing with distributed systems. The old patterns of thinking and architecting systems have given way to new ideas and new problems. For example, it’s not always possible (or advisable) to connect to a database and run transactions. Databases themselves are giving way to events and Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) and eventual consistency. Two-phase commits are being replaced with queues and database sagas, while monoliths are replaced with microservices, containers, and Kubernetes. “Small and local” thinking rules the day.
Now combine this with the fallacies of distributed processing, and suddenly event-driven architecture becomes very attractive. Thankfully, there are tools to make this possible. Apache Kafka is one of those tools.
Kafka makes event processing possible; Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka makes event processing easy.
Kubernetes configuration patterns, Part 2: Patterns for Kubernetes controllers - Red Hat Developer
This article is the second in a two-part article series on Kubernetes configuration patterns, which you can use to configure your Kubernetes applications and controllers. The first article introduced patterns and antipatterns that use only Kubernetes primitives. Those simple patterns are applicable to any application. This second article describes more advanced patterns that require coding against the Kubernetes API, which is what a Kubernetes controller should use.
The patterns you will learn in this article are suitable for scenarios where the basic Kubernetes features are not enough. These patterns will help you when you can’t mount a ConfigMap from another namespace into a Pod, can’t reload the configuration without killing the Pod, and so on.
As in the first article, for simplicity, I’ve used only Deployments in the example YAML files. However, the examples should work with other PodSpecables (anything that describes a PodSpec) such as DaemonSets and ReplicaSets. I have also omitted fields like image, imagePullPolicy, and others in the example Deployment YAML.
Join the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge
As the growth of container deployment and microservices accelerates, Kubernetes continues to dominate the enterprise development space. Do you feel like you’re getting left behind and you need to build your skills to catch up? Or are you a leader of the pack, forging new paths for your team? In either case, we have the coding challenge for you. The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge helps you build and test applications, and deploy containers with simplicity and security that is built in. Compete against fellow developers and experts in this progressive workshop that consists of three, quick-coding, 15-minute exercises, each exploring a different aspect of the skills or technology needed for cloud-native development. You have the opportunity to earn the Build Smart on Kubernetes Badge to demonstrate your knowledge. Oh, and you can win some great prizes.
Community Platform Engineering is hiring [Ed: IBM shows you a picture of an Apple Mac and says it's hiring for Fedora! No wonder they lost volunteers and testers.]
The Community Platform Engineering (CPE) group is the Red Hat team combining IT and release engineering from Fedora and CentOS. Our goal is to keep core servers and services running and maintained, build releases, and other strategic tasks that need more dedicated time than volunteers can give. See our docs for more information.
Hybrid work model: Qualcomm IT, HR execs share 6 priorities for leaders
Traditionally, the workplace has been where employees have developed a sense of belonging. In addition to getting lots of work done, it’s where we’d connect with others while walking to a meeting, share hopes and hardships over a cup of coffee, and set and achieve career goals and aspirations. As we all know, COVID-19 has forever changed that.
We’re now in a unique position to reimagine work through new technologies and by reframing the employee experience to imagine something even better than before. At Qualcomm, human resources and IT have partnered to spearhead the future of work. This partnership has provided us with a unique, well-rounded perspective on how we work with our employees, what we need to support them, and has helped us envision what the dynamics of hybrid work will look like in the years ahead.
2nd Annual Open Mainframe Summit: Call For Proposals Now Open
Developer Sandbox For Red Hat OpenShift Launched
RHEL, RHEL, RHEL, fancy that: Rocky Linux would-be CentOS replacement hits RC1 milestone • The Register
The Rocky Linux project, kicked off by original CentOS founder Gregory Kurtzer, has released RC1 of its distribution, which aims to be 100 per cent compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Rocky Linux was founded almost at the same moment when Red Hat, along with the CentOS board, stated last December that it was shifting its investment from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream.
LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project. The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.
Inkscape 1.1 RC1 Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor
The Inkscape 1.1-rc1 release is the last step before officially releasing this first major post-1.0 Inkscape version. Inkscape 1.1 introduces a welcome dialog, a command palette to help with keyboard shortcuts, a new outline overlay mode, a rewritten dialog docking system, support for exporting as JPEG / TIFF / optimized PNG / WebP directly from the editor, and a wide variety of other improvements.
GNU Zile 2.6.2 Is Released
Zile is a very minimal Emacs clone that is described in the brief manual page as "Zile Is Lossy Emacs". Zile developer Reuben Thomas is "happy to announce a shiny new 2.6.2 release of GNU Zile" is exactly one bug-fix. And that's it. [...] Zile is, of course, not a complete Emacs clone, it is a minimal one. There are no web browser, calculator, calendar or games included. We leave it up to you to pounder why Emacs has those features and how essential they really are to a text editor. The lack of games and other text editor features makes Zile a small ./configure && make compile that produces a decently small 372K binary. You will need the libgee GObject collection library and, for some reason, help2man. You can strip --strip-unneeded zile the binary down to 308K if you want to. A really brief test of Zile 2.6.2 reveals that it has some minor issues with modern luxuries like Unicode.
Best Budget Chia Farming Rig
Of course, there are a lot of other budget Chia farming rig options if you have your heart set on farming on a low-power platform. The Raspberry Pi costs less (eBay Raspberry Pi4), but requires assembly and really doesn’t have much power to farm at scale. For a processor it uses a Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC (up to 1.5GHz), it can have 4GB of RAM (or up to 8GB) and has four USB ports. It is one-sixth (though kits cost more) the price of the Nano but doesn’t come with storage (users can add it via microSD card or through the USB ports). The Raspberry Pi also definitely cannot plot Chia with any reasonable efficiency. Intel NUCs can be another option, but they have different issues. Primary amongst them is they’re often more expensive than the Nano and have less expandability. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the NUCs are either a kit like just a board, are missing storage, or feature HDDs. In fact, to match the specs of the Lenovo Nano you would be up around the $300 price range for a refurbished NUC and you still wouldn’t have the ports, USB, or dual network. [...] We have Ubuntu 20.10 installed on the M90n-1. If you are new to installing Chia Blockchain, there is a handy how-to guide that can be found here. The guide tells you what you need in terms of minimum specs for your system, and goes through over six different types of systems. As said, we are using Ubuntu here we used the CLI tool and followed the step-by-step instructions listed on the Chia INSTALL page. The whole process was fairly easy and was completed in less than 10 minutes. Also: More memory and new watchdog features for Arduino Cloud library
