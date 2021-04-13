GNU Zile 2.6.2 Is Released Zile is a very minimal Emacs clone that is described in the brief manual page as "Zile Is Lossy Emacs". Zile developer Reuben Thomas is "happy to announce a shiny new 2.6.2 release of GNU Zile" is exactly one bug-fix. And that's it. [...] Zile is, of course, not a complete Emacs clone, it is a minimal one. There are no web browser, calculator, calendar or games included. We leave it up to you to pounder why Emacs has those features and how essential they really are to a text editor. The lack of games and other text editor features makes Zile a small ./configure && make compile that produces a decently small 372K binary. You will need the libgee GObject collection library and, for some reason, help2man. You can strip --strip-unneeded zile the binary down to 308K if you want to. A really brief test of Zile 2.6.2 reveals that it has some minor issues with modern luxuries like Unicode.

Best Budget Chia Farming Rig Of course, there are a lot of other budget Chia farming rig options if you have your heart set on farming on a low-power platform. The Raspberry Pi costs less (eBay Raspberry Pi4), but requires assembly and really doesn't have much power to farm at scale. For a processor it uses a Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC (up to 1.5GHz), it can have 4GB of RAM (or up to 8GB) and has four USB ports. It is one-sixth (though kits cost more) the price of the Nano but doesn't come with storage (users can add it via microSD card or through the USB ports). The Raspberry Pi also definitely cannot plot Chia with any reasonable efficiency. Intel NUCs can be another option, but they have different issues. Primary amongst them is they're often more expensive than the Nano and have less expandability. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the NUCs are either a kit like just a board, are missing storage, or feature HDDs. In fact, to match the specs of the Lenovo Nano you would be up around the $300 price range for a refurbished NUC and you still wouldn't have the ports, USB, or dual network. [...] We have Ubuntu 20.10 installed on the M90n-1. If you are new to installing Chia Blockchain, there is a handy how-to guide that can be found here. The guide tells you what you need in terms of minimum specs for your system, and goes through over six different types of systems. As said, we are using Ubuntu here we used the CLI tool and followed the step-by-step instructions listed on the Chia INSTALL page. The whole process was fairly easy and was completed in less than 10 minutes.