Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (cgal, exim4, and mediawiki), Fedora (axel, libmicrohttpd, libtpms, perl-Image-ExifTool, pngcheck, python-yara, and yara), Gentoo (exim), Mageia (kernel-linus), openSUSE (bind and postsrsd), SUSE (avahi, openexr, p7zip, python-Pygments, python36, samba, sca-patterns-sle11, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (nvidia-graphics-drivers-390, nvidia-graphics-drivers-418-server, nvidia-graphics-drivers-450, nvidia-graphics-drivers-450-server, nvidia-graphics-drivers-460, nvidia-graphics-drivers-460-server).
Drop telnet for OpenSSL | Opensource.com
Due to telnet's lack of encryption, it has largely been replaced by OpenSSL for this job. Yet telnet's relevance persisted (and persists in some cases even today) as a sort of intelligent ping. While the ping command is a great way to probe a host for responsiveness, that's all it can do. Telnet, on the other hand, not only confirms an active port, but it can also interact with a service on that port. Even so, because most modern network services are encrypted, telnet can be far less useful depending on what you're trying to achieve.
2FA and Recycled Phone Numbers Are a Security Risk [Ed: 2FA is oftentimes just overhyped junk, as many security experts have long warned]
Two-factor authorization is supposed to lead to increased security. That extra step is supposed to prevent spammers from breaking into your account. By just learning one access point, they are still required to take an extra step that they most likely do not know.
LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project. The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.
Inkscape 1.1 RC1 Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor
The Inkscape 1.1-rc1 release is the last step before officially releasing this first major post-1.0 Inkscape version. Inkscape 1.1 introduces a welcome dialog, a command palette to help with keyboard shortcuts, a new outline overlay mode, a rewritten dialog docking system, support for exporting as JPEG / TIFF / optimized PNG / WebP directly from the editor, and a wide variety of other improvements.
GNU Zile 2.6.2 Is Released
Zile is a very minimal Emacs clone that is described in the brief manual page as "Zile Is Lossy Emacs". Zile developer Reuben Thomas is "happy to announce a shiny new 2.6.2 release of GNU Zile" is exactly one bug-fix. And that's it. [...] Zile is, of course, not a complete Emacs clone, it is a minimal one. There are no web browser, calculator, calendar or games included. We leave it up to you to pounder why Emacs has those features and how essential they really are to a text editor. The lack of games and other text editor features makes Zile a small ./configure && make compile that produces a decently small 372K binary. You will need the libgee GObject collection library and, for some reason, help2man. You can strip --strip-unneeded zile the binary down to 308K if you want to. A really brief test of Zile 2.6.2 reveals that it has some minor issues with modern luxuries like Unicode.
Best Budget Chia Farming Rig
Of course, there are a lot of other budget Chia farming rig options if you have your heart set on farming on a low-power platform. The Raspberry Pi costs less (eBay Raspberry Pi4), but requires assembly and really doesn’t have much power to farm at scale. For a processor it uses a Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC (up to 1.5GHz), it can have 4GB of RAM (or up to 8GB) and has four USB ports. It is one-sixth (though kits cost more) the price of the Nano but doesn’t come with storage (users can add it via microSD card or through the USB ports). The Raspberry Pi also definitely cannot plot Chia with any reasonable efficiency. Intel NUCs can be another option, but they have different issues. Primary amongst them is they’re often more expensive than the Nano and have less expandability. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the NUCs are either a kit like just a board, are missing storage, or feature HDDs. In fact, to match the specs of the Lenovo Nano you would be up around the $300 price range for a refurbished NUC and you still wouldn’t have the ports, USB, or dual network. [...] We have Ubuntu 20.10 installed on the M90n-1. If you are new to installing Chia Blockchain, there is a handy how-to guide that can be found here. The guide tells you what you need in terms of minimum specs for your system, and goes through over six different types of systems. As said, we are using Ubuntu here we used the CLI tool and followed the step-by-step instructions listed on the Chia INSTALL page. The whole process was fairly easy and was completed in less than 10 minutes. Also: More memory and new watchdog features for Arduino Cloud library
21Nails: Multiple Critical Vulnerabilities Discovered in Exim...
