Programming Leftovers
GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability - Phoronix
For a project as large and complex as the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) one would reasonably have assumed that it would have setup continuous integration / continuous delivery support years ago for helping to ensure the reliability of this widely-used open-source compiler and the GNU Toolchain at large. But that's actually only happening now in 2021.
Thanks to Red Hat engineers working on it, the GNU toolchain is working towards CI/CD support for helping to ensure the quality of the toolchain and hopefully catching any regressions immediately compared to the status quo.
Jussi Pakkanen: Is the space increase caused by static linking a problem?
Most recent programming languages want to link all of their dependencies statically rather than using shared libraries. This has many implications, but for now we'll only focus on one: executable size. It is generally accepted that executables created in this way are bigger than when static linking. The question is how much and whether it even mattesr. Proponents of static linking say the increase is irrelevant given current computers and gigabit networks. Opponents are of the, well, opposite opinion. Unfortunately there is very little real world measurements around for this.
Instead of arguing about hypotheticals, let's try to find some actual facts. Can we find a case where, within the last year or so, a major proponent of static linking has voluntarily switched to shared linking due to issues such as bandwidth savings. If such a case can be found, then it would indicate that, yes, the binary size increase caused by static linking is a real issue.
7 Reasons to Use Git for Your Solo Projects
Recently I had a conversation with someone who was shocked to learn I use Gitit for everything. "What? Even projects where you're working alone? Why on earth would you do something like that?!" As alarmed as they were that I use Git for solo projects, I was just as surprised to hear that they didn't and suddenly found myself feeling very self-conscious and questioning my choices. Is it weird to use version control for solo projects? And why do it at all? Some introspection and asking around on Twitter revealed the answers I was looking for: Not only is it not weird, there are lots of great reasons to use version control for your solo projects.
Running Rust on Android
For one of my current clients, we decided to use Rust as our main programming language. There were several reasons behind this decision; apart from the technical merits, there's also the undisputable fact that Rust is still a relatively new language, fancy and hip – and when you're a startup, using any technology that came out in the previous decade is just setting yourself up to fail. I mean, it's logical – how can you innovate without using innovative tech? The fastest way to success is aboard the hype train.
As one of the product's selling point was supposed to be "you own your data", it couldn't be a purely browser-accessible service, but rather something we'd distribute to the users to run on their own devices. We already had some headless instances running internally, and with a trivial amount of work, were able to make redistributable packages for Windows and Linux. But we knew that being desktop-only would be a serious blocker against adoption – if we wanted this to take off, we'd need mobile versions of the app. This meant we had to figure out how to get our stuff running on Android and, later, on iOS. Seeing how I already had some experience with cross-compiling and build automation, I volunteered to delve into the topic.
LinuxBoot Pulls In netboot.xyz For Easily Booting Different OS Installers
The LinuxBoot project that works to replace some portions of modern Linux server firmware with the Linux kernel and other open-source components has now integrated support for the convenient netboot.xyz project. The 9elements consulting firm that specializes in cyber security and open-source firmware consulting added support for Netboot.xyz into LinuxBoot.
Inkscape 1.1 RC1 Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Editor
The Inkscape 1.1-rc1 release is the last step before officially releasing this first major post-1.0 Inkscape version. Inkscape 1.1 introduces a welcome dialog, a command palette to help with keyboard shortcuts, a new outline overlay mode, a rewritten dialog docking system, support for exporting as JPEG / TIFF / optimized PNG / WebP directly from the editor, and a wide variety of other improvements.
GNU Zile 2.6.2 Is Released
Zile is a very minimal Emacs clone that is described in the brief manual page as "Zile Is Lossy Emacs". Zile developer Reuben Thomas is "happy to announce a shiny new 2.6.2 release of GNU Zile" is exactly one bug-fix. And that's it. [...] Zile is, of course, not a complete Emacs clone, it is a minimal one. There are no web browser, calculator, calendar or games included. We leave it up to you to pounder why Emacs has those features and how essential they really are to a text editor. The lack of games and other text editor features makes Zile a small ./configure && make compile that produces a decently small 372K binary. You will need the libgee GObject collection library and, for some reason, help2man. You can strip --strip-unneeded zile the binary down to 308K if you want to. A really brief test of Zile 2.6.2 reveals that it has some minor issues with modern luxuries like Unicode.
Best Budget Chia Farming Rig
Of course, there are a lot of other budget Chia farming rig options if you have your heart set on farming on a low-power platform. The Raspberry Pi costs less (eBay Raspberry Pi4), but requires assembly and really doesn’t have much power to farm at scale. For a processor it uses a Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC (up to 1.5GHz), it can have 4GB of RAM (or up to 8GB) and has four USB ports. It is one-sixth (though kits cost more) the price of the Nano but doesn’t come with storage (users can add it via microSD card or through the USB ports). The Raspberry Pi also definitely cannot plot Chia with any reasonable efficiency. Intel NUCs can be another option, but they have different issues. Primary amongst them is they’re often more expensive than the Nano and have less expandability. On the lower end of the cost spectrum, the NUCs are either a kit like just a board, are missing storage, or feature HDDs. In fact, to match the specs of the Lenovo Nano you would be up around the $300 price range for a refurbished NUC and you still wouldn’t have the ports, USB, or dual network. [...] We have Ubuntu 20.10 installed on the M90n-1. If you are new to installing Chia Blockchain, there is a handy how-to guide that can be found here. The guide tells you what you need in terms of minimum specs for your system, and goes through over six different types of systems. As said, we are using Ubuntu here we used the CLI tool and followed the step-by-step instructions listed on the Chia INSTALL page. The whole process was fairly easy and was completed in less than 10 minutes. Also: More memory and new watchdog features for Arduino Cloud library
