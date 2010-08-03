Audiocasts/Shows: Wayland, Pacstall, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Dr. Andre Kudra
Wayland Is The Future Of Linux, What About Now?
There's always some chatter about Wayland but what even is it and what makes it so different from Xorg which the vast majority of people on Linux are still running.
Pacstall Is An "AUR" For Ubuntu
What if you could run Ubuntu but also had access to a community software repository similar to the AUR? Pacstall attempts to become the "AUR" Ubuntu wishes it had.
LHS Episode #409: JS8Call Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to the 409th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we have an interview with Jordan Sherer, KN4CRD, the creator and developer of JS8Call, an amateur radio weak-signal application for having complete QSOs during poor band conditions. Jordan is also the winner of the 2021 Amateur Radio Software Award so we have the board of ARSA on the show discuss Jordan's achievement and the efforts of the ARSA board to promote free, open-source software in the amateur radio space. We hope you enjoy!
FLOSS Weekly 628: Digital Sovereignty - Dr. Andre Kudra
Dr. Andre Kudra of esatus.com discusses SSI, or Self-Sovereign Identity. It's a hot and fast-moving topic with a growing base of hackers, companies, nonprofits, and whole states, provinces and countries. Aaron Newcomb and Doc Searls probe Andre for lots of great intelligence about how SSI puts individuals in full charge of how they present minimized ID credentials safely, and inside a whole new framework. They also talk with Andre about his involvement with the demoscene and retro computing, which are especially huge in Europe. It's a great discussion on this episode of FLOSS Weekly.
