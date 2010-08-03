Oracle's 'State of the Penguin' Updates Penguinistas of Multiple Persuasions Oracle Linux users in North America are gathering online tomorrow (Thurs. May 6, 10am PT) for the latest edition of the State of the Penguin. Wim Coekaerts, Oracle Software Development SVP and Linux Foundation Vice Chairman, will be leading what promises to be an enlightening conversation about the industry landscape, customer use cases, and the latest Oracle Linux technologies, including containers, KVM, open-source contributions, and developer tools, all to help Penguinistas "explore possibilities and update your plans." Coekaerts' co-host for the event will be Sergio Leunissen, VP in Oracle’s infrastructure engineering team. Leunissen currently leads initiatives to deliver solutions for developers on Oracle’s operating system and Oracle Infrastructure Cloud, and he’s responsible for Oracle’s presence on GitHub. I had the opportunity to talk with Coekaerts about the event last week. He's widely described as an "industry luminary," an appellation I found to be something of an understatement. He led the last online State of the Penguin, held six months ago. More from the Microsoft-connected publisher: 2.5GbE Networking on Linux

today's howtos Everything about Daemons in Linux Since the Linux operating system is characterized as a multitasking operating system, a daemon is, by definition, a program that continuously executes as a background process. In short, the execution of this process is not dependent on an active user’s system interaction. A normal system user cannot control the periodic execution of a daemon process. The naming convention that defines most daemon processes is the one letter ‘suffix’ d. This naming convention makes it possible to differentiate between normal system processes and daemon-powered processes. For example, sshd is a daemon process responsible for the management of incoming SSH connections. Another daemon process example is syslogd. It is responsible for the Linux system logging facility. In a Linux environment, the launch of daemons is at boot time. Since the Linux system is a perfect Unix clone, an init process qualifies as the parent process to a daemon. To start and stop daemons on your Linux operating system, you first need to access the /etc/init.d scripts directory on your OS.

How to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20 in 2021 Today we are looking at how to install Wizard101 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

How to install LibreOffice on Deepin 20.2 In this video, we are looking at how to install LibreOffice on Deepin 20.2.

How to upgrade ZFS storage pools version on FreeBSD hen we update FreeBSD from 12 to 13, we get an updated version of ZFS. FreeBSD 13 released with OpenZFS support with various performance boosts. Sometimes OS patching and minor FreeBSD upgrade can also offer an updated zpool version. In any case, we need to upgrade the ZFS storage pools version to get newer functionality and bug fixes. This page explains how to update the ZFS storage pools version on FreeBSD.

How to set up Plex on a Raspberry Pi | Android Central The Raspberry Pi's convenience, versatility, and usefulness simply cannot be understated. With just a few clicks, you can set up just about everything, including the ability to set up Plex on a Raspberry Pi. After you've finished loading up your library of movies, TV shows, and even music, you can then download the Plex app on any of your devices and enjoy your favorite content from anywhere. Today, we're going to show you how you can get everything set up.

Manage AWS SQS Queues using aws-cli You can perform operations on SQS like list, create, delete Queues and send messages, receive messages from your terminal using aws-cli. In this article, we will see the commands to perform these kinds of operations. Before we proceed, it is assumed that you are familiar with AWS SQS Queue. To know in detail about options available for aws-cli, visit the official documentation here.

Antoine Beaupré: Building a status page service with Hugo The Tor Project now has a status page which shows the state of our major services. You can check status.torprojet.org for news about major outages in Tor services, including v3 and v2 onion services, directory authorities, our website (torproject.org), and the check.torproject.org tool. The status page also displays outages related to Tor internal services, like our GitLab instance. This post documents why we launched status.torproject.org, how the service was built, and how it works.