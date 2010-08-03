Pyston and Python Releases
Pyston v2.2: faster and open source
We are proud to announce Pyston v2.2, the latest version of our faster implementation of the Python programming language. This version is significantly faster than previous ones, and importantly is now open source.
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder - Phoronix
Pyston 2.2 is out today as the latest version of this performant Python implementation. Separately, Facebook has introduced Cinder as a new incubator project providing a speedy Python JIT implementation.
Pyston 2.2 is out today as the new version of this alternative Python implementation. With Pyston 2.2 the developers claim their implementation is 30% faster now than the stock Python for web server benchmarks. Speed-ups this time around include work on their JIT and attribute cache mechanisms.
Python 3.8.10, 3.9.5, and 3.10.0b1 are now available
This has been a very busy day for releases and on behalf of the Python development community we’re happy to announce the availability of three new Python releases.
< programming language: These three new releases just arrived
Three new versions of the Python programming language have been released, one of which is a beta release of the upcoming Python version 3.10.
It what the Python release team called "a very busy day for releases", Monday, 3 May saw the release of Python 3.8.10, 3.9.5 and 3.10.0b1.
More in Tux Machines
Oracle's 'State of the Penguin' Updates Penguinistas of Multiple Persuasions
Oracle Linux users in North America are gathering online tomorrow (Thurs. May 6, 10am PT) for the latest edition of the State of the Penguin. Wim Coekaerts, Oracle Software Development SVP and Linux Foundation Vice Chairman, will be leading what promises to be an enlightening conversation about the industry landscape, customer use cases, and the latest Oracle Linux technologies, including containers, KVM, open-source contributions, and developer tools, all to help Penguinistas "explore possibilities and update your plans." Coekaerts' co-host for the event will be Sergio Leunissen, VP in Oracle’s infrastructure engineering team. Leunissen currently leads initiatives to deliver solutions for developers on Oracle’s operating system and Oracle Infrastructure Cloud, and he’s responsible for Oracle’s presence on GitHub. I had the opportunity to talk with Coekaerts about the event last week. He's widely described as an "industry luminary," an appellation I found to be something of an understatement. He led the last online State of the Penguin, held six months ago. More from the Microsoft-connected publisher: 2.5GbE Networking on Linux
today's howtos
Quick hack: Patching kernel modules using DKMS
Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a framework that is mostly used to build and install external kernel modules. However, it can also be used to install a specif patch to the modules of the current kernel, for example, to apply a specific fix. For example, when PipeWire 0.3.20 was released earlied this year, it brought support for the mSBC codec which I had added, and which works natively or through the external programs oFono or hsphfpd, when connected to a Bluetooth Headset through the HFP profile. Unfortunately, for kernels 5.8, 5.9 and 5.10, this support does not work with USB Bluetooth chipsets from vendors other than Intel. While the fix was simple and has since been backported to the LTS kernels, if you are like me and are running a Linux distribution based on a non-LTS kernel, for example Ubuntu 20.04 with kernel 5.8, you will not be able to benefit from this fix. That is, unless you use DKMS to patch the kernel's Bluetooth module.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 brings initial support for NFC and other improvements (coming May 12, available for testing now)
The UBPorts team is set to roll out the next update to Ubuntu Touch on May 12th. While Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 won’t have as many user-facing changes as some previous builds of the operating system, there are still some goodies baked in, particularly for folks with a couple of specific devices. For example, Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 is the first version to support NFC hardware. The feature only works on certain devices, including the Google Pixel 3a and Volla Phone, but it should allow developers to create Ubuntu Touch apps that make use of NFC to read or write NFC tags or communicate with other NFC-enabled hardware like wireless earbuds.
