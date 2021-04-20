Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 Arrives May 12 with NFC Support, Available for Testing Now
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 is the next major software update for Ubuntu Phone devices, promising support for NFC hardware on various devices, including the Google Pixel 3a and Volla Phone. Besides the obvious benefits, NFC support will also enable developers to add the ability to read or write NFC tags in their apps.
While UBports devs continue their transition for Ubuntu Touch to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) base, they added various enhancements to the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 release. Among these, improved battery life and notifications for the Google Pixel 3a phone, a Macedonian keyboard layout, and automatic screen brightness on the Volla Phone.
Device Mapper Gets Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
The kernel's Device Mapper (DM) code with Linux 5.13 has some improvements worth mentioning this cycle.
DM-Integrity, which via emulating a block device allows for storing additional integrity information, TRIM/DISCARD is now used to avoid needlessly rewriting of metadata. Additionally, DISCARD is also used to improve hash re-calculation.
Virtual Linux Plumbers
-
We took a look at all the events that were announced at the same time as OSS, including KVM Forum. The dates 20-24 September still seem to be clear of conference overlaps so we thought we’d grab them for Plumbers before someone else does. We also thought the timezone last year (Atlantic, 1h ahead of US Eastern and 5h behind central European) worked well, so we’ll plan to hold the conference mostly in that timezone (Although Microconference sessions can vary this if participants need. Our conference architecture will be available 24h)
-
We are pleased to announce that the Containers and Checkpoint/Restore Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference! The Containers and Checkpoint/Restore micro-conference brings together kernel developers, runtime maintainers, and developers working on container- and sandboxing related technologies in general to discuss current problems and agree on new features.
-
You may have noticed that the Linux Foundation has announced moving OSS+ELC from Dublin to Seattle, WA due to survey results and vaccination rates in Europe. Since we agreed to co-locate with OSS+ELC this year, we’ve been debating following suit or going virtual. Unfortunately, the safety protocols imposed by event venues in the US require masks and social distancing, making it impossible to hold the interactive part of Plumbers (the Microconferences). Since Microconferences are a differentiating feature of plumbers, we felt that rather than lose such an essential element we’d move the entire conference on-line and hope to be back in-person next year.
today's leftovers
-
Here is a companion article to my upcoming PLI talk on the special risks and rewards of open source and standards in IoT. It was published on PLI PLUS, the online research database of PLI.
-
LibreOffice 7.1.2 was released on April 1st
-
We wrote recently about how difficult it is to understand the data companies collect from you, and what they’re doing with it. These companies determine how your data is used and who benefits. Cutting people out of decisions about their data is an inequity that harms not only individuals, but also society and the internet. We believe that you should determine who benefits from your data. Today, we’re taking a step in that direction with the alpha release of Mozilla Rally. Rally is now available for desktop Firefox users age 19 and older in the USA.
Rally is aimed at rebuilding your equity in your data. We allow you to choose how to contribute your data and for what purpose. We’re building a community to help understand some of the biggest problems of the internet, and we want you to join us.
We started Rally as an innovation program, building on earlier experiments with trusted research institutions. We are exploring new products and public interest projects that return equity to communities in the coming months. We are data optimists and want to change the way the data economy works for both people and day-to-day business. We are committed to putting our users first every step of the way, and building a community together.
-
I converted FatDog64 version 811 to run in a container. Get a desktop, looks OK, tested a couple of apps, such as Geany and LibreOffice, OK.
-
Ramachandra reported that the SSD in his new HP14 laptop was not detect by EasyOS.
-
Hope people have had a lovely spring. This month has passed quickly! I have put off writing the monthly post because I was busy with a weekend project.
My master thesis was about how to apply transparency logs and reproducible builds to give package rebuilders the ability to produce tamper evident logs. This is handy since any one package build can easily be proven to be part of the log, and you can very easily fill inn the history from one point in time to another by hashing files in the correct order.
These days transparency logs has seen a larger adoption with projects like sigstore and trustix. What’s interesting is that kernel.org publishes a transparency log of all the git push operations.
-
According to Inkscape’s website, the software was created for designers of all kinds including those in marketing and branding, engineering/CAD, web graphics, cartooning and for individual uses. You can get started by downloading the software to your Linux, Windows or macOS device.
When I first downloaded Inkscape, the interface reminded me of Microsoft Paint. This made it really intuitive to use, and all of the features are available for free. According to the website, those features include object creation, object manipulation, fill and stroke features, operations on paths, text support, rendering and a variety of file formats.
There are tons of resources available on Inkscape's website under the "Learn" tab including an FAQ section, tutorials, books/manuals and a guide to how to use Inkscape for animation. Users also have access to Inkscape's community which includes user support and discussions in the form of chat, forums and more.
If you're looking for a free alternative to Photoshop, GIMP is a graphic design software worth checking out. While you can't use the software online, it can be downloaded to Linux, OS X or Windows computers.
GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program. It's a free software that was designed for photo retouching, image composition and image authoring, according to the website. The interface is really similar to Adobe's Photoshop, so if you're already familiar with the tools and shortcuts, using GIMP will be easy.
You can get started by checking out the tutorials online which include beginner basics, photo editing tips, painting guides and more. If you're ready to try out the software yourself, you can download it here.
-
Mesa 21.1 is available today as the latest quarterly feature release to this collection of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. There are many features to show with this new release and it even managed to release on-schedule.
Mesa 21.1 brings a wide assortment of improvements to the many contained open-source user-space drivers, but as usual are dominated by enhancements to the Intel and Radeon driver components, especially the Vulkan drivers given the mature state of the OpenGL drivers these days.
-
As development teams adopt Kubernetes, they are challenged not only by a growing list of complex technologies but also an expanded role that now includes shipping and operating the systems they build. Built on major open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation projects including Envoy, Emissary-ingress, Argo, and Telepresence, the Ambassador Developer Control Plane is an integrated solution that manages the cloud native infrastructure that developers use to code, ship, and run applications for Kubernetes environments. Ambassador DCP unlocks developer productivity for local and remote environments, enables rapid human-centric service discovery across organizations, and lets entire teams safely deploy and manage applications for production.
-
DDoS cyberattacks can happen anytime and devastate any business, but by understanding how they occur and how to prevent them, you can continue to surf the web safely.
A distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is a type of cyberattack that hackers often use to breach a network and overload it with unwanted traffic to disrupt services. Once the system is strained to its limit, it no longer accepts legitimate traffic, and services start to fail.
Think of a DDoS attack as a crowd blocking the way into your favorite coffee shop: It's tough for you to get in, and it makes it difficult for that business to distinguish a real customer from the rest of the crowd. Because of that confusion, it's tough for businesses that are targeted by a DDoS attack to serve their customers and distinguish who's real and who's not.
-
According to user reports on the Apple Support Communities, the Safari 14.1 update breaks functionality on popular websites like eBay. The issue appears to predominantly affect Safari 14.1 on macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave.
There are reports from developers about ongoing problems with the latest versions of Apple's browser, too. Google Chrome developer advocate Jake Archibald reports that localStorage in Safari 14.1 is broken, causing tabs with use the same localStorage for text boxes.
