Games: Office Point Rescue Deja Vu, ComPressure, Godot, Nebuchadnezzar, and Green With Energy
Free Game Thursday - check out Office Point Rescue Deja Vu a new retro FPS
Office Point Rescue Deja Vu is a brand new retro-themed first-person shooter from Magellanic Games, a bigger expanded version of the original from 2020.
"Terrorists have invaded and taken hostages in the Emeraldalo Corporation's headquaters. Agent Foldon is assigned to infiltrate the building, dispatch the terrorists, rescue any surviving hostages and gather intel."
Check out our gameplay footage below to get a taste of it. The gameplay was on Easy mode, as I didn't want to spoil any surprises and difficult in the other modes. It gives you a good idea of what to expect though, thoroughly reminding me of some retro arcade shooters that took way too many coins.
ComPressure, a complex pipe-building puzzle game is out now
After a relatively short stint in Early Access, the Zach-like puzzle game ComPressure is officially out now.
ComPressure has you building complex computation units powered by high pressure steam, which you do by place and moving pipes around to direct this steam where to go. It definitely has a feel like some earlier Zachtronics titles and it's a pretty unique game overall.
Go Godot Jam is an upcoming Godot Gamedev Festival between May 6 - June 9
Learn more about the free and open source Godot Engine during Go Godot Jam, part of the Godot Gamedev Festival running from today May 6 through to June 9.
Sounds like a fun idea to help show off Godot to even more people. It's packed full of "one month of quality streams and a game jam aimed at celebrating and expanding a vibrant Godot community" and it's entirely open to everyone as this is a free online event.
City builder Nebuchadnezzar is getting fire, crime and disease in the next free update
After launching with Linux support back in February, it seems a lot of people really loved the style but there wasn't enough substance to it. Thankfully the first update addressed some of the issues adding in big freeplay maps, new difficulty modes and a tax/wages mechanic too. Now they've teased the 1.2 update with no current release date which will bring in Fire, Crime and Diseases to add a little more challenge to it.
Hook up cities with power to create a sustainable future in the upcoming Green With Energy
Green With Energy from developer Orbifold Software is an upcoming casual puzzle building game, that sees you become an engineer to design a sustainable power grid.
Through various contained levels, it acts like a puzzle game that pulls in small elements from a city-builder while you design your grid and place down power structures. It's supposed to be somewhat relaxed while you iteratively design, test and build power grid designs while balancing budget, efficiency, and environmental impact through different levels and biomes.
[...]
The developer mentioned Linux will be a first-class platform for it.
LibreOffice 7.1.3 Office Suite Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 7.1.2, the LibreOffice 7.1.3 point release is here to address a total of 105 issues across all core components, including Writer, Calc, Draw, and Impress. According to The Document Foundation, about 25 percent of these fixes are focused on improving the document compatibility with the Microsoft Office file formats, such as DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX.
Android Leftovers
UBIFS To Default To Zstd Compressed File-System With Linux 5.13+
Adding to the growing list of changes for Linux 5.13 is the UBIFS file-system now using Zstd for file-system compression by default. Where available, UBIFS on Linux 5.13 and later will use Zstd as its default compressor where as previously it had been LZO. UBIFS as the file-system for un-managed flash memory devices is now comfortable with the state of Zstd and that it's the superior solution to call it the new default compression method. Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Backish
today's leftovers
