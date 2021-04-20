today's howtos
How To Improve The Security Of Linux Servers?
Many services nowadays run on servers with different Linux distributions. Compared to server versions of Microsoft operating systems, they are free. They are also generally considered to be more secure, but require deeper knowledge on the part of the system administrator to ensure they are configured correctly. It doesn't matter whether the system runs on your own infrastructure or on cloud solutions from Amazon, Microsoft or others. In this article, I'll give you tips for making your Linux instances more secure. The article also includes practical examples of improving the security of Debian-based operating system distributions.
Automatic installation of updates
Many servers become targets and victims of hacker attacks due to a security gap in the operating system used. Administrators are usually reluctant to update systems, as this can cause more harm than good, as deployed applications may stop working after a system update. However, it is extremely important for keeping the operating system secure and therefore automatic installations should always be enabled, especially on critical systems. If it is necessary to use older versions of operating systems, we recommend that these computers be completely isolated from the network. A few commands are all that is needed to enable automatic updates on a Linux system.
How To Install uTorrent on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install uTorrent on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, uTorrent is the most popular torrent client available for Linux systems. uTorrent downloads file very fast and efficiently as possible without slowing other online activities.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the uTorrent BitTorrent client on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to customize Bash Terminal prompt on Debian 10
The bash Linux shell provides many customization options for the prompt that you can use not only to incorporate various features in the prompt but also to differentiate them through different colors.
In this article, we will use various examples to customize and recolor the prompt of our Terminal application that will enable you to do the same depending on your needs. We have the commands and procedures described in this article on a Debian 10 Buster system.
Learn essential Kubernetes commands with a new cheat sheet | Opensource.com
The cloud runs largely on Kubernetes, Kubernetes largely runs on Linux, and Linux runs best when it has a skilled sysadmin at the controls. Whether you consider yourself a cloud architect or just a humble sysadmin, the modern internet needs users who understand how applications and services can be created within containers, scaled on demand, and monitored and managed judiciously.
One of the first steps into the brave world of containers is learning Kubernetes and its quintessential command: kubectl.
Manage the Postfix mail queue with postsuper, postqueue and mailq commands
Postfix provides several shell programs to manage the mail queue.
Resolve DHCPD and HTTPD startup failures with Ansible
Last year, I had a problem: HTTPD (the Apache web server) would not start on a reboot or cold boot. To fix it, I added an override file, /etc/systemd/system/httpd.service.d/override.conf. It contained the following statements to delay HTTPD's startup until the network is properly started and online. (If you've read my previous articles, you'll know that I use NetworkManager and systemd, not the old SystemV network service and start scripts).
LibreOffice 7.1.3 Office Suite Released with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 7.1.2, the LibreOffice 7.1.3 point release is here to address a total of 105 issues across all core components, including Writer, Calc, Draw, and Impress. According to The Document Foundation, about 25 percent of these fixes are focused on improving the document compatibility with the Microsoft Office file formats, such as DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX.
Android Leftovers
UBIFS To Default To Zstd Compressed File-System With Linux 5.13+
Adding to the growing list of changes for Linux 5.13 is the UBIFS file-system now using Zstd for file-system compression by default. Where available, UBIFS on Linux 5.13 and later will use Zstd as its default compressor where as previously it had been LZO. UBIFS as the file-system for un-managed flash memory devices is now comfortable with the state of Zstd and that it's the superior solution to call it the new default compression method. Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Backish
today's leftovers
