Graphics: Wayland in GNUstep, Mesa 21.1, and More
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
GNUstep as the free software / GNU implementation of the Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks is out with a new version.
GNUstep's GUI library and GUI back-end are up to version 0.29 while GNUstep Base 1.28 has been released along with an updated GNUstep Makefile Package for re-implementing the APIs associated with Apple macOS.
Notable with the GNUstep GUI Backend 0.29 is an "alpha version" of native Wayland back-end support. GNUstep software has worked with XWayland while now there is the preliminary Wayland code in place.
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 21.1.0
Hello everyone, Mesa 21.1.0 final is now available! There are a lot of new features, but I unfortunately didn't have time to make a list; I'm sure your favourite news website will pick up the slack :) The schedule from now on is to have a point release every other week, starting with .1 on the 19th. Cheers, Eric
Open source Linux GPU drivers Mesa 21.1 released
Developer Eric Engestrom has announced the availability of Mesa 21.1, the latest release for Linux open source graphics drivers powering Intel, AMD and more.
In the very short announcement, Engestrom mentioned Mesa will now be back to regular releases with a point release for bug fixes "every other week" which will see Mesa 21.1.1 on May 19. If you want stability, it's usually best to wait for at least that first point release.
Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games - Phoronix
Turnip is the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver aligned with the Freedreno effort for Qualcomm Adreno support. Turnip has been in fairly good shape but fixes and other improvements keep flowing in as new Vulkan games/apps continue to be tested on this open-source Adreno Vulkan driver.
Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev has written a new blog post outlining some of the latest improvements made to this Mesa driver for allowing more Vulkan-powered software to correctly render on this unofficial Qualcomm Linux 3D driver.
PROFORGE 3 open source 3D printer launches via Kickstarter
Makertech 3D has launched their new third generation 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the high-performance and open source PROFORGE 3, equipped with a second-generation dual switching hot end. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $539 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PROFORGE 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PROFORGE 3 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.
Putting An Ultra-Tiny Linux Board In A Phone Charger…Eventually
Among security professionals, a “drop box” is a device that can be covertly installed at a target location and phone home over the Internet, providing a back door into what might be an otherwise secure network. We’ve seen both commercial and DIY versions of this concept, and as you might expect, one of the main goals is to make the device look as inconspicuous as possible. Which is why [Walker] is hoping to build one into a standard USB wall charger. This project is still in the early stages, but we like what we see so far. [Walker] aims to make this a 100% free and open source device, starting from the tools he’s using to produce the CAD files all the way up to the firmware the final hardware will run. With none of the currently available single-board computers (SBCs) meeting his list of requirements, the first step is to build a miniature Linux machine that’s got enough processing power to run useful security tools locally. Obviously such a board would be of great interest to the larger hacker and maker community.
AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13
AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13 - Polaris 12 32-bit, Suspend/Resume Fix
Danylo Piliaiev: Turnips in the wild (Part 2)
