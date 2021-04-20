Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Graphics: Wayland in GNUstep, Mesa 21.1, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of May 2021 01:31:34 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too

    GNUstep as the free software / GNU implementation of the Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks is out with a new version.

    GNUstep's GUI library and GUI back-end are up to version 0.29 while GNUstep Base 1.28 has been released along with an updated GNUstep Makefile Package for re-implementing the APIs associated with Apple macOS.

    Notable with the GNUstep GUI Backend 0.29 is an "alpha version" of native Wayland back-end support. GNUstep software has worked with XWayland while now there is the preliminary Wayland code in place.

  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 21.1.0
    Hello everyone,

Mesa 21.1.0 final is now available!
There are a lot of new features, but I unfortunately didn't have time to
make a list; I'm sure your favourite news website will pick up the slack :)

The schedule from now on is to have a point release every other week,
starting with .1 on the 19th.

Cheers,
  Eric
  • Open source Linux GPU drivers Mesa 21.1 released

    Developer Eric Engestrom has announced the availability of Mesa 21.1, the latest release for Linux open source graphics drivers powering Intel, AMD and more.

    In the very short announcement, Engestrom mentioned Mesa will now be back to regular releases with a point release for bug fixes "every other week" which will see Mesa 21.1.1 on May 19. If you want stability, it's usually best to wait for at least that first point release.

  • Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games - Phoronix

    Turnip is the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver aligned with the Freedreno effort for Qualcomm Adreno support. Turnip has been in fairly good shape but fixes and other improvements keep flowing in as new Vulkan games/apps continue to be tested on this open-source Adreno Vulkan driver.

    Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev has written a new blog post outlining some of the latest improvements made to this Mesa driver for allowing more Vulkan-powered software to correctly render on this unofficial Qualcomm Linux 3D driver.

»

AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of May 2021 01:34:02 PM.

Danylo Piliaiev: Turnips in the wild (Part 2)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of May 2021 02:26:53 PM.

  • Danylo Piliaiev: Turnips in the wild (Part 2)

    In Turnips in the wild (Part 1) we walked through two issues, one in TauCeti Benchmark and the other in Genshin Impact. Today, I have an update about the one I didn’t have plan to fix, and a showcase of two remaining issues I met in Genshin Impact.

    [...]

    The trees and grass are seem to be rendered incorrectly. After looking through the trace and not finding where they were actually rendered, I studied the trace on proprietary driver and found them. However, there weren’t any such draw calls on Turnip!

    The answer was simple, shaders failed to compile due to the failure in a register allocation I mentioned earlier… The general solution would be an implementation of register spilling. However in this case there is a pending merge request that implements a new register allocator, which later would help us implement register spilling. With it shaders can now be compiled!

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

PROFORGE 3 open source 3D printer launches via Kickstarter

Makertech 3D has launched their new third generation 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the high-performance and open source PROFORGE 3, equipped with a second-generation dual switching hot end. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $539 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PROFORGE 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PROFORGE 3 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below. Read more

Putting An Ultra-Tiny Linux Board In A Phone Charger…Eventually

Among security professionals, a “drop box” is a device that can be covertly installed at a target location and phone home over the Internet, providing a back door into what might be an otherwise secure network. We’ve seen both commercial and DIY versions of this concept, and as you might expect, one of the main goals is to make the device look as inconspicuous as possible. Which is why [Walker] is hoping to build one into a standard USB wall charger. This project is still in the early stages, but we like what we see so far. [Walker] aims to make this a 100% free and open source device, starting from the tools he’s using to produce the CAD files all the way up to the firmware the final hardware will run. With none of the currently available single-board computers (SBCs) meeting his list of requirements, the first step is to build a miniature Linux machine that’s got enough processing power to run useful security tools locally. Obviously such a board would be of great interest to the larger hacker and maker community. Read more

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Optimal flow: Building open organizations where leaders can emerge

    Previously in this series on open organizations and talent management, I’ve discussed the importance of cultivating an organization’s open leaders by getting out of their way and letting them flourish. As someone invested in developing your organization’s next generation of leaders, know that your goal here isn’t to be entirely “hands off”; instead, your goal is to spend time building the systems and processes that help new leaders find their footing and unleash their passion. The truth is that leadership talent rarely develops on its own.

  • Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 1: Test automation with libvirt and Buildbot

    Over the past year, I have been implementing an automated infrastructure to test the SystemTap project and to collect and analyze the test results. SystemTap is a scripting language for creating instrumentation to observe a live running Linux kernel and user-space applications. The SystemTap language translator produces Linux kernel modules. These modules depend on internal details of the Linux kernel that vary significantly between different versions of Linux. The process of developing the SystemTap project and maintaining it for a wide range of Linux kernel versions requires a strategy to detect and fix unexpected bugs. Bugs can arise not only from changes in the SystemTap project, but also from changes in newer versions of the Linux kernel. In order to verify the safety and correct behavior of SystemTap, the SystemTap project includes a test suite based on the DejaGnu framework. However, up to now there was no system for running this test suite each time someone made a commit to the SystemTap Git repository. An infrastructure that automatically runs the test suite and reports new test failures would be very helpful for detecting and fixing bugs as early as possible during the SystemTap development process. This article is the first of two articles summarizing the tools that I developed and used to automate the process of testing SystemTap and detecting test failures. For the purpose of these articles, I consider the testing process to consist of seven steps. I describe the implementation for each of these steps and finish by summarizing my key design ideas and outlining potential future improvements. The ideas presented in these articles could be useful for other open source projects with complex testing requirements.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Contribute to Fedora Kernel 5.12 Test Week

    The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.12. This version was recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, May 06, 2021 through Sunday, May 16, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

  • Why Windows and Linux line endings don’t line up (and how to fix it)

    I recently wrote a few automated database-populating scripts. Specifically, I am running Microsoft SQL Server in a container in a Kubernetes cluster—okay, it’s Red Hat OpenShift, but it’s still Kubernetes. It was all fun and games until I started mixing Windows and Linux; I was developing on my Windows machine, but obviously the container is running Linux. That’s when I got the gem of an error shown in Figure 1. Well, not so much an error as errant output.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6