IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Optimal flow: Building open organizations where leaders can emerge
Previously in this series on open organizations and talent management, I’ve discussed the importance of cultivating an organization’s open leaders by getting out of their way and letting them flourish. As someone invested in developing your organization’s next generation of leaders, know that your goal here isn’t to be entirely “hands off”; instead, your goal is to spend time building the systems and processes that help new leaders find their footing and unleash their passion. The truth is that leadership talent rarely develops on its own.
Automating the testing process for SystemTap, Part 1: Test automation with libvirt and Buildbot
Over the past year, I have been implementing an automated infrastructure to test the SystemTap project and to collect and analyze the test results. SystemTap is a scripting language for creating instrumentation to observe a live running Linux kernel and user-space applications. The SystemTap language translator produces Linux kernel modules. These modules depend on internal details of the Linux kernel that vary significantly between different versions of Linux.
The process of developing the SystemTap project and maintaining it for a wide range of Linux kernel versions requires a strategy to detect and fix unexpected bugs. Bugs can arise not only from changes in the SystemTap project, but also from changes in newer versions of the Linux kernel.
In order to verify the safety and correct behavior of SystemTap, the SystemTap project includes a test suite based on the DejaGnu framework. However, up to now there was no system for running this test suite each time someone made a commit to the SystemTap Git repository. An infrastructure that automatically runs the test suite and reports new test failures would be very helpful for detecting and fixing bugs as early as possible during the SystemTap development process.
This article is the first of two articles summarizing the tools that I developed and used to automate the process of testing SystemTap and detecting test failures. For the purpose of these articles, I consider the testing process to consist of seven steps. I describe the implementation for each of these steps and finish by summarizing my key design ideas and outlining potential future improvements.
The ideas presented in these articles could be useful for other open source projects with complex testing requirements.
Fedora Community Blog: Contribute to Fedora Kernel 5.12 Test Week
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.12. This version was recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, May 06, 2021 through Sunday, May 16, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Why Windows and Linux line endings don’t line up (and how to fix it)
I recently wrote a few automated database-populating scripts. Specifically, I am running Microsoft SQL Server in a container in a Kubernetes cluster—okay, it’s Red Hat OpenShift, but it’s still Kubernetes. It was all fun and games until I started mixing Windows and Linux; I was developing on my Windows machine, but obviously the container is running Linux. That’s when I got the gem of an error shown in Figure 1. Well, not so much an error as errant output.
Android Leftovers
PROFORGE 3 open source 3D printer launches via Kickstarter
Makertech 3D has launched their new third generation 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the high-performance and open source PROFORGE 3, equipped with a second-generation dual switching hot end. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $539 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PROFORGE 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PROFORGE 3 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.
Putting An Ultra-Tiny Linux Board In A Phone Charger…Eventually
Among security professionals, a “drop box” is a device that can be covertly installed at a target location and phone home over the Internet, providing a back door into what might be an otherwise secure network. We’ve seen both commercial and DIY versions of this concept, and as you might expect, one of the main goals is to make the device look as inconspicuous as possible. Which is why [Walker] is hoping to build one into a standard USB wall charger. This project is still in the early stages, but we like what we see so far. [Walker] aims to make this a 100% free and open source device, starting from the tools he’s using to produce the CAD files all the way up to the firmware the final hardware will run. With none of the currently available single-board computers (SBCs) meeting his list of requirements, the first step is to build a miniature Linux machine that’s got enough processing power to run useful security tools locally. Obviously such a board would be of great interest to the larger hacker and maker community.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
