today's howtos
3 New SUSE Courses including Rancher
SUSE Technical Product Training is pleased to announce three new technical product training courses, including the first two Rancher courses, have now been released and are available to be scheduled for customers. The first SUSE certification for Rancher products will also soon be available.
Setup A Shared Folder Between KVM Host And Guest
After creating a new Virtual machine, you may want to share files and folders between the KVM host and the KVM virtual machine. In this brief guide, we will see how to setup a shared folder between KVM host and guest virtual machine using Virt-manager in Linux.
Before configuring a shared folder, make sure you have installed Virt-manager on your KVM host.
[...]
If you already have installed complete KVM Virtualization Package group, you don't need to install Virt-manager separately. Virt-manager is part of the KVM virtualization package group. Otherwise, you may need to install it as shown in the above link.
Create a new Virtual machine from Virt-manager interface. It is very straight-forward and easy! Don't start the VM yet. We need to create shared folder in our KVM host.
Static and dynamic IP address configurations: DHCP deployment
In my Static and dynamic IP address configurations for DHCP article, I discussed the pros and cons of static versus dynamic IP address allocation. Typically, sysadmins will manually configure servers and network devices (routers, switches, firewalls, etc.) with static IP address configurations. These addresses don’t change (unless the administrator changes them), which is important for making services easy to find on the network.
With dynamic IP configurations, client devices lease an IP configuration from a Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server. This server is configured with a pool of available IPs and other settings. Clients contact the server and temporarily borrow an IP address configuration.
How to Use the xxd Hex Dumper Utility in Linux
While most people, even programmers, won't work with bits and bytes on a daily basis, there are ways you can explore files on your Linux system at this level. And xxd is one such utility, a hex dumper.
Here's how you can use the xxd hex dumper utility to print the content of files in hexadecimal format.
How to Check CPU Temperature on a Linux System
Want to check your CPU temperature to monitor your computer's health and prevent severe component damage? Maybe your Linux system has been overheating and you want to detect which hardware unit is causing the issue.
This article will explain why CPU temperature monitoring is important and how to check CPU temperature on a Linux machine.
How to deploy Samba on Linux as an Active Directory Domain Controller - TechRepublic
Active Directory (AD) is Microsoft's way of making it possible to create and apply policies to machines associated with a network. It's a tool widely used by businesses and network administrators everywhere.
Microsoft's solution is not the only means to make this happen; the open source Samba makes it possible to deploy an Active Directory Domain Controller. With this controller, you can then create users, and even set policies.
I will be writing a series of tutorials on this subject. In this first piece, we'll be deploying the Samba AD on an instance of Ubuntu Server 20.04.
1 click install uTorrent on Ubuntu 21.04 [ with terminal ]
With over 150 million users uTorrent is the most widely used BitTorrent client outside China; globally only behind Xunlei. The “μ” (Greek letter “mu”) in its name comes from the SI prefix “micro-“, referring to the program’s small memory footprint: the program was designed to use minimal computer resources while offering functionality comparable to larger BitTorrent clients such as Vuze or BitComet.
uTorrent was controversial for mining cryptocurrency when installed. They had removed the cryptocurrency miner in later versions but it had already done irreversible damage to uTorrent’s reputation.
How to Change Color of Specific Folder Icon in Ubuntu 21.04/20.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Want to make a certain folder different to others in Ubuntu? You can change the icon color and add emblem via Nautilus extension.
Nautilus, the default file manager in Ubuntu, has an extension called Folder Color. It allows to change the color of selected folder or folders into: Blue, Blown, Green, Gray, Pink, Purple, Red and Yellow.
You can also add a emblem, e.g., Important, In Process, Favorite, Finished, and New. And reset to default is also available in folders’ context menu.
Do Not Miss These 10 Steps in Application Security Assessment
Contrary to popular belief, application security assessment is an ongoing process and not something you need to do annually. It must also not be done just as a compliance formality.
While there cannot exist a complete guide to application security that touches all the aspects, here are ten of the things that you need to make sure of in order to keep your applications secure to the maximum possible extent.
Android Leftovers
PROFORGE 3 open source 3D printer launches via Kickstarter
Makertech 3D has launched their new third generation 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the high-performance and open source PROFORGE 3, equipped with a second-generation dual switching hot end. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $539 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PROFORGE 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PROFORGE 3 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.
Putting An Ultra-Tiny Linux Board In A Phone Charger…Eventually
Among security professionals, a “drop box” is a device that can be covertly installed at a target location and phone home over the Internet, providing a back door into what might be an otherwise secure network. We’ve seen both commercial and DIY versions of this concept, and as you might expect, one of the main goals is to make the device look as inconspicuous as possible. Which is why [Walker] is hoping to build one into a standard USB wall charger. This project is still in the early stages, but we like what we see so far. [Walker] aims to make this a 100% free and open source device, starting from the tools he’s using to produce the CAD files all the way up to the firmware the final hardware will run. With none of the currently available single-board computers (SBCs) meeting his list of requirements, the first step is to build a miniature Linux machine that’s got enough processing power to run useful security tools locally. Obviously such a board would be of great interest to the larger hacker and maker community.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
