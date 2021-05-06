Submitted by MeeMaw on Thursday 6th of May 2021 11:47:05 PM

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the May 2021 issue:

* Short Topix: New Crypto Mining Worm Targets, Attacks Windows, Linux

* Repo Review: LosslessCut

* GIMP Tutorial: Remove A Background

* Prism Project: Everyone Is In Bed With The CIA/NSA!

* Victory For Fair Use: The Supreme Court Reverses The Federal Circuit In Oracle vs Google

* Use Your Phone Camera As A Webcam

* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Instant Pot Hamburger Soup

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.

Download the PDF (6.2 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-05.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (4.9 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (4.7 MB)

https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version

https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html