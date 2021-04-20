Videos/Shows: Slimbook, Arch Linux, and Ubuntu Podcast
If only I needed a new laptop... KDE Slimbook Review
The guys at Slimbook were nice enough to shower me with laptops to review, and one of these in particular caught my eye: the Slimbook KDE. It's a very, very fancy ultraportable laptop, made in collaboration with the KDE Community, and it's probably one of the best laptops I've ever used, even outside of the Linux world, so let's take a look Become a channel member to get access to a weekly patroncast and vote on the next topics I'll cover...
Testing the new Arch Linux Guided Installer
Many of you have reached out and suggested I try out the new Arch Linux guided installer, I'm granting your wish. In this video, I'll wipe my Thinkpad X1 Extreme and load Arch Linux on it, using the new installer. I'll give you a walk-through of the process, and my thoughts.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E09 – Mint Badge Twist
This week we’ve been debugging DNS and making passively cooled computers. We round up the community news, including the highlights of the 21.04 releases from the Ubuntu flavours, an event and our favourite picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Android Leftovers
