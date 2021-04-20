Watch and share talks from LibrePlanet 2021: Empowering Users
We're sorry for the delay in publishing the videos from LibrePlanet 2021 -- we faced some unexpected challenges immediately after the event. But they're here now! We're incredibly proud of the two-day, all-online conference, which was a showcase for the efforts of the free software community, with talks ranging from technical how-tos to personal reflections on activism. If you missed the conference when it happened, we encourage you to watch and share the recordings -- these are wildly talented and dedicated people who fight every day for a freer world, generously sharing their time and insights to advance ideals that are bigger than any of us as individuals.
We’re proud to be able to share those accomplishments and insights with you through the videos of the LibrePlanet 2021 conference talks released today on our GNU MediaGoblin and PeerTube pages.
Older/related: [Older] Free Software Foundation lending aid to support local free software groups
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 439 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos/Shows: Slimbook, Arch Linux, and Ubuntu Podcast
New Releases by Graeme Gott of CuteMaze, Gottet, and Hexalate
The May 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2021 issue: * Short Topix: New Crypto Mining Worm Targets, Attacks Windows, Linux * Repo Review: LosslessCut * GIMP Tutorial: Remove A Background * Prism Project: Everyone Is In Bed With The CIA/NSA! * Victory For Fair Use: The Supreme Court Reverses The Federal Circuit In Oracle vs Google * Use Your Phone Camera As A Webcam * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Instant Pot Hamburger Soup * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (4.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (4.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
3 min 28 sec ago
6 min 57 sec ago
33 min 42 sec ago
50 min 16 sec ago
56 min 48 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago