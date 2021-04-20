Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 7th of May 2021 12:38:19 AM

We're sorry for the delay in publishing the videos from LibrePlanet 2021 -- we faced some unexpected challenges immediately after the event. But they're here now! We're incredibly proud of the two-day, all-online conference, which was a showcase for the efforts of the free software community, with talks ranging from technical how-tos to personal reflections on activism. If you missed the conference when it happened, we encourage you to watch and share the recordings -- these are wildly talented and dedicated people who fight every day for a freer world, generously sharing their time and insights to advance ideals that are bigger than any of us as individuals.

We’re proud to be able to share those accomplishments and insights with you through the videos of the LibrePlanet 2021 conference talks released today on our GNU MediaGoblin and PeerTube pages.

