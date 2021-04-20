today's howtos
How To Change File & Folder Permissions on Linux Using Chmod
When working with some files or folders on Linux you might have seen an error saying Permission Denied.
This is a common error that is associated with the permissions for the specific file/folder.
In this tutorial, you will learn different ways to change the file and folder permissions for any users or groups on Linux.
Linux is an operating system that supports multiple users working on the same system. Thus, it is essential to manage the permissions such as who can see or modify the files and folders for every one of them.
Although permissions and their notations may seem confusing at first, they make sense and are easy to understand once you get the basics. Also, please note that permissions can only be changed by the owner of the file or the system administrator known as root in Linux.
GIMP Tutorial: Remove A Background
Sometimes you are working with a photo and think it would be better if the background was different, or just gone. I found a tutorial that outlined several ways to remove the background from an image. Let's look at a couple of methods.
Use Your Phone Camera As A Webcam
When the Covid Pandemic hit, there was a rush to purchase webcams. The prices skyrocketed and many people were unable to purchase one, either due to short supplies or being priced out of the market.
Now I may be a little late to the party, but I have found a way to have a webcam that won't break the bank, and won't play havoc on your nervous system trying to get it setup.
Enter "IP Webcam," developed by Pavel Khlebovich.
How to install Microsoft Fonts on Deepin 20.2
How to install Microsoft Fonts on Deepin 20.2 In this video, we are looking at how to install Fonts, like Arial and Times New Roman on Deepin 20.2.
How To Install AWS CLI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AWS CLI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AWS CLI (Amazon Web Service Command Line Interface) is an open-source command-line utility tool for managing Amazon web services. AWS CLI is a utility tool provided by AWS to manage resources. AWS API is directly accessible through AWS CLI. With AWS CLI you can easily develop shell scripts to manage your resources on the AWS cloud.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of AWS CLI on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Using gLabels: An Update
It came to my attention recently that since I wrote my previous article on gLabels, it's been nearly 9 years! While I did mention several features of gLabels, my favorite label program, I didn't do an actual tutorial or even review of the program. However, I did another one earlier. This one1s the how-to, but it1s been over 9 years since I wrote that.
I recently had to do some labels at work (using my Windows 10 laptop) and found myself wishing I had gLabels with me in the town where my meeting was. It would have been MUCH simpler.
gLabels is my absolute go-to for labels. It is in the PCLinuxOS repo and has been for as long as I can remember (it1s been a while since I registered on the forum in 2006). The current version is 3.4.1. Let me refresh your memory. I'm sure many of you already know this, but I'm going to try to cover details anyway.
When you open the gLabels window, it's pretty blank, until you choose the label you want to use.
How to install the Avidemux video editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install the Avidemux video editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to integrate Linux Malware Detection and ClamAV for automated malware detection on Linux servers - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen walks you through the steps of installing both Linux Malware Detection and ClamAV for a reliable one-two punch of malware and virus prevention.
How to Install Ansible on Rocky Linux 8 or Almalinux - Linux Shout
If you have to manage multiple Linux servers then manually configuring and installing software on each of them is not only a time-consuming but also a labor-intensive task. Thus, Automation or orchestration is used in such environments.
There are already well know applications available to perform orchestration for server systems/data centers such as Ansible, Puppet, Chef, and few others. Well, here we learn about Ansible and how to use it to centrally manage multiple servers for installing various packages; code deployment, network configuration, cloud management, and much more.
How long does your Linux system take to boot? A helpful illustrated guide
Have you ever checked how long your system takes to boot? Generally, it all occurs within seconds or a few minutes but we do not know the exact time. Regardless of the reason why you want to know it, there is a systemd-analyze utility that can let you know the exact time your Linux system takes to boot.
In this article, you will learn to find how long your Linux system takes to boot and how to reduce this time if it is booting slowly.
Create Ubuntu bootable USB / Live USB from command line - LinuxTechLab
If you are trying to install a new Ubuntu version or just want to see how a new version of Ubuntu looks like, then the best way to do so is to create and use a Live USB aka Ubuntu bootable USB.
Not only can we install or test Ubuntu, but we can also use it as a personal operating system that can be used on any Laptop or Desktop without having to make any major changes to the systems.
What Are Zombie Processes in Linux and How to Kill Them
Zombie process. Not everyone has heard of this interesting yet scary word related to the Linux operating system. On a personal computer, zombie processes might not be a threat to a regular user, but when it comes to Linux servers, these processes must be identified and stopped.
Such processes can cause problems with your system's process table and in turn, tamper with the proper functioning of your machine. Therefore, in this article, we will discuss zombie processes in detail, along with a comprehensive guide on finding and killing zombie processes on a Linux machine.
