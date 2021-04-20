When working with some files or folders on Linux you might have seen an error saying Permission Denied.

This is a common error that is associated with the permissions for the specific file/folder.

In this tutorial, you will learn different ways to change the file and folder permissions for any users or groups on Linux.

Linux is an operating system that supports multiple users working on the same system. Thus, it is essential to manage the permissions such as who can see or modify the files and folders for every one of them.

Although permissions and their notations may seem confusing at first, they make sense and are easy to understand once you get the basics. Also, please note that permissions can only be changed by the owner of the file or the system administrator known as root in Linux.