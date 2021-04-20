Language Selection

Software: Torrents, LosslessCut, and Ubuntu 'Apps'

  • The 10 best torrent clients for Ubuntu and other Linux distros [ in 2021 ] + 1 Bonus

    In this article we are going to cover the 10 best torrent clients you can find for Linux. In order to download something via BitTorrent, you need to have a torrent client installed on your system. Torrents are great for downloading large files because they split files into smaller chunks and are downloaded from multiple peers in the torrent “swarm.” BitTorrent is normally associated with video files like movies or TV episodes, it’s also common for Linux developers to offer a torrent download of their distribution.

  • Repo Review: LosslessCut

    LosslessCut is a simple, yet powerful video trimming and splitting tool designed to be very fast and easy to use. As the name implies, LosslessCut manages to retain the original quality of the video you are editing by directly cutting and copying over the data stream, rather than actually re-encoding the whole video. This also means that LosslessCut can export videos much faster than a traditional video editor can.

    LosslessCut has a very polished and well designed user interface. Loading in a video is as simple as dragging and dropping it into the program. LosslessCut can import from a variety of video formats, such as MP4, MOV, MKV, and more. Any videos not directly supported by LosslessCut can easily be converted for editing by clicking on Convert to supported format in the File menu (This is just for preview and editing purposes only; the final video will still be exported in the original format without any quality loss).

    Overall, I'd say LosslessCut worked very well during my testing. I did, however, occasionally encounter a few problems when trying to export a video, but for the most part, the program seemed quite stable. LosslessCut's speed and ease of use makes it an excellent tool for any simple video cutting and splitting tasks.

  • A Complete Guide to Default Ubuntu Apps and Their Purposes

    This is a full list of all Ubuntu default applications (or list of Ubuntu components) with their explanations for first time users. This list is sorted alphabetically with app names taken from what appeared or searchable on Activities Menu and their alternative names mentioned if any. You can learn your Ubuntu computer a lot here as you see every app name, its purpose, short guide to use, and some pictures of them. You will also find external guides linked to help you learn certains apps such as Archive Manager and LibreOffice. This guide is based on version 21.04 also known as Hirsute Hippo which is the latest today which can represents all modern Ubuntu versions. I wish you like it!

Videos/Shows: Slimbook, Arch Linux, and Ubuntu Podcast

  • If only I needed a new laptop... KDE Slimbook Review

    The guys at Slimbook were nice enough to shower me with laptops to review, and one of these in particular caught my eye: the Slimbook KDE. It's a very, very fancy ultraportable laptop, made in collaboration with the KDE Community, and it's probably one of the best laptops I've ever used, even outside of the Linux world, so let's take a look Become a channel member to get access to a weekly patroncast and vote on the next topics I'll cover...

  • Testing the new Arch Linux Guided Installer

    Many of you have reached out and suggested I try out the new Arch Linux guided installer, I'm granting your wish. In this video, I'll wipe my Thinkpad X1 Extreme and load Arch Linux on it, using the new installer. I'll give you a walk-through of the process, and my thoughts.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E09 – Mint Badge Twist

    This week we’ve been debugging DNS and making passively cooled computers. We round up the community news, including the highlights of the 21.04 releases from the Ubuntu flavours, an event and our favourite picks from the tech news. It’s Season 14 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

New Releases by Graeme Gott of CuteMaze, Gottet, and Hexalate

  • CuteMaze 1.3.0 released

    Added pausing when menus are shown Added resuming by clicking on game Added support for Qt 6 Improved high scores dialog Refactored code Removed XPM icon Translation updates: Dutch, Lithuanian, Romanian

  • Gottet 1.2.0 released

    Added support for Qt 6 Improved high scores dialog Refactored code Removed XPM icon Translation updates: Chinese (Taiwan), Lithuanian, Romanian

  • Hexalate 1.2.0 released

    Added rotating pieces counterclockwise Added support for Qt 6 Refactored code Removed XPM icon

The May 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2021 issue: * Short Topix: New Crypto Mining Worm Targets, Attacks Windows, Linux * Repo Review: LosslessCut * GIMP Tutorial: Remove A Background * Prism Project: Everyone Is In Bed With The CIA/NSA! * Victory For Fair Use: The Supreme Court Reverses The Federal Circuit In Oracle vs Google * Use Your Phone Camera As A Webcam * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Instant Pot Hamburger Soup * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (6.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (4.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (4.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202105mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

