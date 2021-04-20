IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers
Not only does Red Hat continue investing heavily in GCC and the GNU toolchain but it turns out they are ramping up their LLVM compiler talent as well.
Red Hat already employs prominent longtime LLVM developer and current LLVM release manager Tom Stellard along with other LLVM engineers. But now they are hiring at least another two LLVM engineers to join their ranks.
Stellard has shared that Red Hat is now hiring a principal software engineer to work on feature development and other user support tasks across the LLVM sub-projects but particularly LLVM itself and Clang. They are also hiring a engineer with compiler linker experience to work on development for BFD and LLD.
Red Hat Opens Up StackRox Community
Red Hat today announced the StackRox community, which is the first step on the path toward to a fully open source, Kubernetes-native security platform.
Red Hat acquired the Kubernetes security startup earlier this year, and late last month rolled out Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes, which is based on StackRox technology. This security technology is also built into Red Hat’s OpenShift Platform Plus, which makes good on Red Hat’s pledge to integrate StackRox’s security technology with its OpenShift Kubernetes platform.
Red Hat Makes DevOps a Reality with OpenShift GitOps and OpenShift Pipelines
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of OpenShift GitOps and OpenShift Pipelines, new features of Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. These capabilities help organizations to further reduce friction between development and operations teams by streamlining application development and deployment across the hybrid cloud.
DevOps methodologies promote a cultural shift by linking the work of development and operations teams into a more unified approach rather than separate silos, helping to bring applications to production more quickly. But many organizations still struggle in fully converting to DevOps, especially as much of the associated tooling is workflow- or software-specific, leading to disparate approaches across teams. OpenShift GitOps and OpenShift Pipelines help better unite application development and IT operations by enabling the teams to work together earlier in the development process while helping to deliver greater security, predictability and visibility throughout the entire application lifecycle.
Companies Extend Cloud to the Edge
Software company Red Hat Inc., an affiliate of International Business Machines Corp. , last week launched an edge-computing platform designed to operate across multiple cloud services.
“With so much data, we have to get it closer to where it’s needed,” Red Hat Chief Executive Paul Cormier said. “You can’t always take the time on a factory floor to push all that data down the line; you need it right on the production line to make very quick decisions,” he said.
Red Hat, IBM Research Launch Open Source Konveyor Project
today's howtos
Behind the Scenes of System76: Industrial Design
The way my brain works lends itself well to engineering, for better or for worse. There’s a lot of really solid engineers who don’t have much creativity, and then there are a lot of people who have great creative ability, but can’t do math. I kind of fluctuate in the middle; I wouldn’t say I’m the best at math or the most creative person in the entire world, but I have enough of each that the combination pushed me towards mechanical engineering. I like working with my hands, and it’s more of a study of how things work in the real world versus computer science, which is a purely digital and nontangible practice. During school I worked mainly as a bike mechanic, and that helped me to think about how to build things better. That led me to my first internship at a bike company working in a wind tunnel, which was really fun. Realizing that I could probably never get a job there—or at least one that would pay me enough to live—I started working at an environmental engineering company, where I prototyped scientific sampling systems for R&D that would process materials with all these gasses at really high heat and tried not to die. It was kind of fun making these large-scale systems that were basically just gigantic science experiments, but I didn’t really have the creative outlet I wanted in terms of making something that looks good. One of the main things that drew me to System76 was being able to have a solid influence on what tools we were able to use and how we were going to push the design. In the past three years, it’s pretty wild to see what we’ve been able to accomplish coming from a completely empty warehouse to being able to crank out parts. I had also previously, while working at these scientific instrument companies, been working with a local company to design and develop a cargo bicycle, so I had that experience as well in terms of consumer product development with overseas manufacturing. I think that helped get me in the door here.
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
Merged into LibreOffice yesterday is initial support for an EmScripten-based cross-build and compiling to WebAssembly (WASM) for in-browser execution or potentially running on the desktop in a portable manner with the likes of Wasmer. Merged to LibreOffice were a number of WASM commits yesterday. This documentation outlines the WASM build steps involved. There is also a simple demo application that was added which ends up being a Mandelbrot with the Qt5 tool-kit.
