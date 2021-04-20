today's howtos Transition from Thunderbird to Mutt If you read my last blog. You might know that I moved my email away from thunderbird to mutt. I thought I will miss thunderbird, nope, not even for a bit. This transition was very smooth. Only things left in thunderbird was my calendar and RSS reader.

How To Set Static IP Address And Modifying Routing Table On Linux Configuring IP address and routes from the command line is one of the mandatory skill that every Linux administrator should learn. In this article we are going to review how we can assign a static IP address using ip and ifconfig commands. In addition to, we will discuss how we can use ip route command to create a static route and to change the default gateway for the Linux system. [...] On success, the command will not show any output. However, the IP address configured this way is not permanent and will be lost after a reboot. To make permanent changes to IP address you need to edit configuration file according to your Linux distribution.

How To Install Anbox on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anbox on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Anbox is short for Android in a box, Anbox is a free and open-source environment that enables you to run Android applications on your Linux distribution. It offers a compatibility layer by executing an Android runtime environment to execute Android applications. There are other Android for Linux projects as well, like Shashlik or Genymotion. The difference is that these projects rely on an emulator to run the necessary Android environment, which activates an entire emulated system with its own kernel. On the other hand, Anbox runs the Android system directly on the Linux kernel. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Anbox android emulator on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

How to Get Vertical Tabs on Chrome and Firefox Browsers [Ed: Vertical tabs in browsers go way more than a decade back. Microsoft is merely copying (like it did tabs) many years late.] But switching over to a new browser does not make sense just for the sake of vertical tabs. Thankfully, there are workarounds by way of extensions that will help you get the vertical tabs in other browsers. Here we show you a few extensions to get vertical tabs on Chrome and Firefox.

How To Switch Default Applications on Ubuntu This tutorial explains the steps to switch default Ubuntu applications to open with for each purpose you may want. For example, if you prefer to open pictures with another app rather than Image Viewer, you can switch. In other words, this is an app and file format reassociation. Follow the instructions below.

How to Format a USB Drive as exFAT on Linux ExFAT presents a filesystem, specially designed and optimized for USB flash drives, SD cards, and external drives, which is making it popular for Linux users. For purpose of formating a USB disk as exFAT on Linux, need to install the exfat-utils or exfatprogs which can allow us to create, read, write, etc. exFAT filesystem to any device whether is a USB device or hard disk partition. In this tutorial we are going to show how to format a USB Drive as exFAT on Linux from terminal and GUI.

Behind the Scenes of System76: Industrial Design The way my brain works lends itself well to engineering, for better or for worse. There’s a lot of really solid engineers who don’t have much creativity, and then there are a lot of people who have great creative ability, but can’t do math. I kind of fluctuate in the middle; I wouldn’t say I’m the best at math or the most creative person in the entire world, but I have enough of each that the combination pushed me towards mechanical engineering. I like working with my hands, and it’s more of a study of how things work in the real world versus computer science, which is a purely digital and nontangible practice. During school I worked mainly as a bike mechanic, and that helped me to think about how to build things better. That led me to my first internship at a bike company working in a wind tunnel, which was really fun. Realizing that I could probably never get a job there—or at least one that would pay me enough to live—I started working at an environmental engineering company, where I prototyped scientific sampling systems for R&D that would process materials with all these gasses at really high heat and tried not to die. It was kind of fun making these large-scale systems that were basically just gigantic science experiments, but I didn’t really have the creative outlet I wanted in terms of making something that looks good. One of the main things that drew me to System76 was being able to have a solid influence on what tools we were able to use and how we were going to push the design. In the past three years, it’s pretty wild to see what we’ve been able to accomplish coming from a completely empty warehouse to being able to crank out parts. I had also previously, while working at these scientific instrument companies, been working with a local company to design and develop a cargo bicycle, so I had that experience as well in terms of consumer product development with overseas manufacturing. I think that helped get me in the door here.